"You can't make 8 threes every game" - Shannon Sharpe not making much of Stephen Curry's rare off night against the Phoenix Suns

Stephen Curry recorded the lowest score of the ongoing NBA season against the Phoenix Suns. The match ended in defeat, adding a third loss to the Golden State Warriors' record. But for some, it was reason enough to question Steph's ability to play through a physically dominating defense like the Valley of the Suns.

While in conversation with Skip Bayless on Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe came to the defense of Stephen Curry. He pointed out that having an off-night is not akin to losing form. Undisputed, on their Twitter account posted a snippet of the show with a caption that read:

"He had an off night, you can't make 8 threes every game. Give the Suns credit, they won the game at home. But I'm not concerned about Steph."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"He had an off night, you can't make 8 threes every game. Give the Suns credit, they won the game at home. But I'm not concerned about Steph." @ShannonSharpe on Steph Curry's performance in loss to the Suns:"He had an off night, you can't make 8 threes every game. Give the Suns credit, they won the game at home. But I'm not concerned about Steph." .@ShannonSharpe on Steph Curry's performance in loss to the Suns:"He had an off night, you can't make 8 threes every game. Give the Suns credit, they won the game at home. But I'm not concerned about Steph." https://t.co/ddVZa8qlui

While discussing why Stephen Curry's off night on Tuesday does not worry him too much, Shannon Sharpe said:

"He can't make 8 threes every night but we know what Steph Curry represents. And even though Steph was off last night, Skip, this game was still nip and tuck all the way down to the very end.

You gotta hope," he continued, "let's just say for the sake of argument - Suns, you get the Warriors in a seven-game series. You gotta hope that he plays like that in four or five of those games. What's the likelihood of that happening? Because by then his trusted sidekick, more than a sidekick, Klay Thompson is back."

Stephen Curry's performance against the Phoenix Suns shouldn't be too alarming

Granted, Curry had an off-night as Shannon Sharpe pointed out. He shot merely 19% of his attempted 21 field goals. He launched 14 three-pointers and converted only 3 of them. Furthermore, Stephen Curry recorded only 12 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. However, he still had a substantial defensive presence the entire game. He recorded one steal and a block.

NBA @NBA



Stephen Curry fills up the stats sheet to lead the



Stephen Curry: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 6 STL, 7 3PM

Otto Porter Jr.: 18 PTS, 10 REB

Jordan Poole: 17 PTS, 4 3PM

Paul George: 30 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Stephen Curry fills up the stats sheet to lead the @warriors to their seventh-straight win 🙌Stephen Curry: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 6 STL, 7 3PMOtto Porter Jr.: 18 PTS, 10 REBJordan Poole: 17 PTS, 4 3PMPaul George: 30 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Stephen Curry fills up the stats sheet to lead the @warriors to their seventh-straight win 🙌Stephen Curry: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 6 STL, 7 3PMOtto Porter Jr.: 18 PTS, 10 REBJordan Poole: 17 PTS, 4 3PMPaul George: 30 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST https://t.co/CsQyIfiunF

For a player who is on his way, if he remains healthy, to becoming the top three-point scorer of all-time, a low scoring night is a rarity. In fact, his score against the Suns was his lowest this entire season. Before this, he had 15 against the Charlotte Hornets on November 3rd but that night he still shot at least 40% of his field goals.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Another thing that Sharpe highlighted was that with the return of Klay Thompson, teams like the Phoenix Suns will not be able to focus their defense entirely on Steph. Doing so would open up the other end of the court for easy attacking by the likes of Jordan Poole and Thompson.

Edited by David Nyland