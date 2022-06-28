"You make a name for yourself against LeBron" - Jalen Rose loves Indiana Pacers rookie's confidence for going after LeBron James

Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin seemingly challenged LeBron James during a pre-draft interview.

He has now received praise from ESPN's Jalen Rose, who loved his confidence in going after "The King." The rookie's comments will certainly make the Pacers' matchup against the LA Lakers next season interesting.

Mathurin made the comments in an interview with Ben Golliver of The Washington Post before the draft. The Arizona product was asked which matchup he was looking forward to in his rookie season. The No. 6 pick named James, one of the greatest players in history, as the player he's intrigued to face.

"A lot of people say he’s [James] great," Mathurin said. "I want to see how great he is. I don't think anybody is better than me. He's going to have to show me he's better than me."

Bennedict Mathurin's comments about LeBron James made headlines. It was one of the topics on the recent episode of ESPN's "Jalen & Jacoby." David Jacoby asked Jalen Rose for his thoughts on the confidence of Mathurin. Rose stated that he liked the young player's comments and praised his desire to make a name for himself.

He said:

"That's a great pick up for Indiana. But what this probably tells me is that he didn't grow up in the LeBron circuit. He didn't grow up going to his camps, he's probably not a Klutch client so that's pretty much what it tells me. It also tells me that he understands LeBron is an all-time great."

Rose added:

"He just got drafted to play basketball. What do you think he's supposed to do when the Lakers come to town? Miss the game because of load management? No, you try to make a name for yourself, not against the 449th player in particular in the league."

He concluded:

"You make a name for yourself against LeBron."

Has LeBron James responded to the Pacers rookie?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers in Indiana

LeBron James has not responded to Mathurin's comments.

He could be busy monitoring the LA Lakers' roster moves for the upcoming free agency. James is due for a contract extension as well, but is taking the time to make his decision.

Entering next season, he remains one of the best players in the NBA. The 37-year-old is coming off a season where he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

The four-time champ interestingly had a hell of a game in Indiana last season. James exploded for 39 points, five rebounds and six assists in the Lakers' 124-116 overtime win against the Pacers.

His "Silencer" celebration made a rare appearance, while he also did Sam Cassell's infamous "Big Balls" dance. To top it off, LeBron James got a pair of Pacers fans ejected for unruly behavior as well.

