"You own Megan fans + Savannah clears her" - NBA fans react to LeBron James endorsing Eminem's latest track Houdini

NBA fans react to LA Lakers star LeBron James promoting Eminem's new song, "Houdini." James is a fan of music and has already shared his love for the rapper from Detroit. When he was chosen as the cover athlete for NBA 2K, he was given a chance to select the game's soundtracks for NBA 2K14 and chose Eminem's "Not Afraid."

Hip-hop fans are having a grand time as aside from the songs from Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef, Eminem released a new song. The thing that had fans even more excited was the return of Em's alter ego from the early 2000s, Slim Shady.

Back with his usual tone and demeanor, fans were excited about the song. Right after it was released, James raved about it on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And just like that, HE’S BACK bruh! @Eminem Houdini is too good!," James posted.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Lakers star even went ahead and posted the link to the song's official music video on his account.

Expand Tweet

Fans shared their thoughts on the NBA star promoting the song:

"Bron been listening to the new eminem song for 9 hours straight lmao," one fan commented.

"This hard gang! A double Eminem post is lit!" another fan raved about James' promotion of the song.

Eminem took a shot at Megan Thee Stallion in his song. One NBA fan hailed LeBron for it, saying Savannah James is better than the pop artist.

"U own Megan fans + Savannah clears her," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

However, there were a few who didn't agree with his take on the song.

"Shut up man this is trash and you know it," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"The video makes the song zero percent better. It’s still awful," another fan posted.

"Usually with you when it comes to music but this ain’t it," one fan shared.

Also read: "HIMOTHY" - LeBron James and Savannah James show love to Bryce James as he poses next to BMW

LeBron James and his love for Eminem

The love that LeBron James has for Eminem isn't a secret as he's shared it numerous times before. During a practice session with the Lakers back in his first season with the team, he was interviewed and a reporter asked about his opinion on Eminem.

"Today is 'White Boy Wednesdays,'" James said. "Seriously. This is the only white boy music day, which I enjoy. I love Eminem. But it was more than just Eminem. We had a lot of good music today."

His answer caught some of the reporters off-guard but he was serious in his take on the rapper. Back when Eminem released his album "Kamikaze," James didn't waste time sharing how much he loved the songs and the entire album on social media.

Also read: “Back at it" - LeBron James teases behind the scenes of USAB scrimmage ahead of Paris Olympics