“You missed some s**t not going to college” – Draymond Green asserts playing college ball is absolutely necessary, admits missing the atmosphere and rivalry he had while playing for Michigan

Most players in today's NBA had to play at least one year in college, including Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors big man believes that playing college basketball was so much more of a thrill for him.

LeBron James is one of the few players left in the NBA that was drafted out of high school. The NBA, through the 2005 CBA, prohibited the drafting of players straight from high school.

Although there is a proposition to reverse that rule, Green believes there is some merit in going to college. On "The Shop," James spoke about experiencing a college visit with his son Bronny. The LA Lakers captain was in awe of the entire experience and was thrilled to experience it with his son.

PJ Tucker was shocked to hear that, as he believed James had a better opportunity. But Green asserted that college ball was different, saying the college rivalries were a lot more intense.

"You missed some shit not going to college. There's some experiences that you can't get."

When asked what he missed the most about college, he said:

"The atmosphere, the rivalries. People talk about NBA rivalries, that s**t ain't nothing. Guess what? If Michigan State sucked this year, and Michigan sucked this year, the Michigan and Michigan State game is still going to be a f**king battle. You don't get that s**t in the NBA. There was just certain things about college. I know you lived an incredible life, but there's certain things about college that you missed."

Unlike most players who played just in their freshman year and entered the draft as soon as they were eligible, Green ran the full race. He played college basketball for four years before he was selected by the Warriors with the 25th pick in the 2012 draft.

Draymond Green believes he had to be a "dog" to play in the NBA

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Green is the enforcer for the Warriors, and has resulted in many successful campaigns for the Warriors. He is a crucial part of the dynasty and played a big part in helping the franchise win four championships in the last eight seasons.

On "The Shop," he highlighted that he believed the Warriors needed someone vocal and he took up the mantle. He stated that his coming out of college and being the Player of the Year was not going to get him minutes in the NBA.

"Coming out of college, I was Player of the Year, all of that. But I quickly realized ain't none of that s**t getting me on the floor with this team."

Since taking up that role, he has been charged with the responsibility of motivating his teammates however necessary. He also had the job of defending the opposition's best player.

Green has excelled in that role, and his teammates look to him for that extra push. Klay Thompson recently said that if you are not comfortable with being yelled at by Green, then it would be difficult to play for the Warriors.

