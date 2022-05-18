“You need to be drug tested man.… Give that brother his flowers ” - Patrick Beverley reacts to NBA analyst saying James Harden doesn’t deserve a max deal

Patrick Beverley reacted to Stephen A. Smith saying James Harden does not deserve a max deal by saying the analyst needed a “drug test.”

Patrick Beverley questions analyst saying James Harden undeserving of max deal

Beverley stated to Smith:

“You need to be drug tested man.… Give that brother his flowers.”

Stephen A. Smith has been rather hard on Harden this season after he departed from the Brooklyn Nets for a playoff run in Philadelphia. After failing to make it to the finals, Smith questioned James’ decision to leave Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Whether Harden played to his peak abilities this season remains uncertain. Harden did have his lowest scoring season as a starter this year, so his age is starting to seem a factor to some.

The max extension would give Harden $61 million as a 37-year-old. Even at his current age of 32, the deal is questionable, let alone five years from now.

Though players like LeBron James and Chris Paul, both 37-years-old, are paid higher than Harden, they continue to prove their worth to their teams. Harden failed to do so this season.

Harden has turned down extension offers from both his past squads, Houston and Brooklyn. Known for favoring his flexibility over his financial security, him accepting a max extension in Philadelphia remains questionable, even from his end.

Six months after landing in Philadelphia, James Harden became eligible for a $223 million extension on top of his $47 million owed to him next season. That combined would have been the largest payout in league history at $270 million.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat - Game 5

The max extension would also have Harden earn more than all but four players in the history of the league: LeBron James, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James are the only two names on the list with championships. If James Harden’s name is in question for pay, so should Chris Paul's and Russell Westbrook's. However, age does play a factor here.

These players are paid that amount because they have used their primes to prove how much they are worth to teams, regardless of their age. LeBron did it, Chris Paul has done it with the Suns and Durant has with Brooklyn.

If James Harden makes the decision to stay long term with Philadelphia, being rewarded with such a large payday would make sense.

Harden’s inability to sign extended contracts with teams reads as him always leaving his options open. If the 76ers want James to commit to their squad and close his options, it would be the first time he has made such a decision.

