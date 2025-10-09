"You need serious help dude" - Kyle Kuzma clowns Giannis Antetokounmpo after Bucks superstar's goofy act captured in viral snap

Despite trade rumors swirling around Giannis Antetokounmpo heading into the season, he looked happy in the latest social media posts by the Milwaukee Bucks. Teammate Kyle Kuzma even clowned him for his goofiness during practice ahead of their preseason game against the Detroit Pistons. In an Instagram post, the Bucks shared several images from their practice on Wednesday. Some players were serious, while others, like Giannis, were laughing and smiling. &quot;The Greek Freak&quot; was even caught trying to make Kuzma laugh while he was practicing his free throws. Kuzma re-shared the post on his Instagram stories, with the image of Giannis and himself as the main photo. He then trolled his superstar teammate by saying that he needed &quot;help&quot; for all the antics he was doing in practice. &quot;You need serious help dude,&quot; Kuzma wrote. Kyle Kuzma shared this on his IG stories. (Photo: @kuz on IG)The Milwaukee Bucks will play their second preseason game on Thursday against the Detroit Pistons. The Bucks defeated the Miami Heat 103-93 on Monday, with Giannis Antetokounmpo out due to his lack of conditioning. He just recovered from COVID-19 and is ramping up his work to get ready.Based on the images from practice, &quot;The Greek Freak&quot; seems to be ready to make his 2025 NBA preseason debut. He's coming off a successful summer with Greece, leading his nation to the bronze medal of the 2025 EuroBasket. It was an emotional accomplishment for Antetokounmpo, who finally has an international medal for his trophy cabinet. Giannis Antetokounmpo comments on Knicks trade rumorsGiannis Antetokounmpo comments on Knicks trade rumors. (Photo: IMAGN)ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier this week that the New York Knicks discussed a potential trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo in August. The Milwaukee Bucks were open to a deal, but nothing came out of their negotiations.Speaking to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Antetokounmpo opened up about the links to the Knicks. He hasn't read the story, but he reiterated his desire to be successful this season. &quot;I've said this many times, I want to be in a situation that I can win, and now I'm here,&quot; Antetokounmpo said. &quot;I believe in this team, I believe in my teammates. I'm here to lead this team to wherever we can go, and it's definitely going to be hard. We're going to take it day by day, but I'm here. So all the other extra stuff does not matter.&quot;The Bucks will begin the 2025-26 regular season at home on Oct. 22 against the Washington Wizards.