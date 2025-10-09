  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • "You need serious help dude" - Kyle Kuzma clowns Giannis Antetokounmpo after Bucks superstar's goofy act captured in viral snap

"You need serious help dude" - Kyle Kuzma clowns Giannis Antetokounmpo after Bucks superstar's goofy act captured in viral snap

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 09, 2025 06:55 GMT
Kyle Kuzma clowns Giannis Antetokounmpo after Bucks superstar
Kyle Kuzma clowns Giannis Antetokounmpo after Bucks superstar's goofy act captured in viral snap. (Photo: IMAGN)

Despite trade rumors swirling around Giannis Antetokounmpo heading into the season, he looked happy in the latest social media posts by the Milwaukee Bucks. Teammate Kyle Kuzma even clowned him for his goofiness during practice ahead of their preseason game against the Detroit Pistons.

Ad

In an Instagram post, the Bucks shared several images from their practice on Wednesday. Some players were serious, while others, like Giannis, were laughing and smiling. "The Greek Freak" was even caught trying to make Kuzma laugh while he was practicing his free throws.

Kuzma re-shared the post on his Instagram stories, with the image of Giannis and himself as the main photo. He then trolled his superstar teammate by saying that he needed "help" for all the antics he was doing in practice.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You need serious help dude," Kuzma wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kyle Kuzma shared this on his IG stories. (Photo: @kuz on IG)
Kyle Kuzma shared this on his IG stories. (Photo: @kuz on IG)

The Milwaukee Bucks will play their second preseason game on Thursday against the Detroit Pistons. The Bucks defeated the Miami Heat 103-93 on Monday, with Giannis Antetokounmpo out due to his lack of conditioning. He just recovered from COVID-19 and is ramping up his work to get ready.

Ad

Based on the images from practice, "The Greek Freak" seems to be ready to make his 2025 NBA preseason debut. He's coming off a successful summer with Greece, leading his nation to the bronze medal of the 2025 EuroBasket.

It was an emotional accomplishment for Antetokounmpo, who finally has an international medal for his trophy cabinet.

Giannis Antetokounmpo comments on Knicks trade rumors

Giannis Antetokounmpo comments on Knicks trade rumors. (Photo: IMAGN)
Giannis Antetokounmpo comments on Knicks trade rumors. (Photo: IMAGN)

ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier this week that the New York Knicks discussed a potential trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo in August. The Milwaukee Bucks were open to a deal, but nothing came out of their negotiations.

Ad

Speaking to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Antetokounmpo opened up about the links to the Knicks. He hasn't read the story, but he reiterated his desire to be successful this season.

"I've said this many times, I want to be in a situation that I can win, and now I'm here," Antetokounmpo said. "I believe in this team, I believe in my teammates. I'm here to lead this team to wherever we can go, and it's definitely going to be hard. We're going to take it day by day, but I'm here. So all the other extra stuff does not matter."
Ad

The Bucks will begin the 2025-26 regular season at home on Oct. 22 against the Washington Wizards.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications