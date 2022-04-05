"You need to show LeBron James a little bit more love" - Stephen A. Smith reacts to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's criticism of LA Lakers star

Stephen A. Smith has a few takes on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's criticism of LeBron James.

Before the LA Lakers' 129-118 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Abdul-Jabbar labeled some of James' past actions as "beneath him" and "embarrassing."

This was not the first time that the six-time champion had fired shots at James. However, this time, the NBA community did not take it well.

In a discussion with Magic Johnson on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith gave his thoughts on the whole situation. He was respectful of all the good things Abdul-Jabbar has done for the sport but also pointed out how the NBA legend needed to show some love to James.

Smith said:

"Our deference and respect for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar knows no limits. Having said all of that does not mean that we can't respectfully disagree with him. And it does not mean that we cannot shine light on the phenomenal icon that we hope stays here for a while."

"Because I know he's had some challenging health issues, but we wish him nothing but the very best. We love Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, and we appreciate the cerebral approach that he has to so many things 'cause he's a thinking man."

He concluded:

"Here's what I would say to Kareem-Abdul Jabbar really quickly, 'We love you sir, but you need to show LeBron James a little bit more love'."

Smith also heaped praise on James for his fearlessness in talking about social issues. The Lakers superstar has used his platform to reach out to many people in need.

Speaking more about King James, Smith said:

"I'll get on LeBron James about his shot selection. I'll get on LeBron James the GM of the Lakers, not the player, but the GM because of some decisions that he's made that haven't quite worked out."

"You cannot question this man's character. You cannot question where this man's heart lies. You cannot question the courage that LeBron James has been willing to put forth to speak on behalf of people who cannot speak for themselves."

James has earned the respect of many through his work outside of the court.

It must have been difficult for him to be called out in public by a legend like Abdul-Jabbar. However, the support he has received from the media and his peers speaks volumes about his impact on society.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar clears the air around his comments on LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever play basketball. His contributions on and off the court have been immense, which is why he is respected by every player in the league.

The six-time MVP has been very critical of LeBron James. While he has praised the LA Lakers superstar on a couple of occasions, he has also taken many shots at him.

However, Abdul-Jabbar's criticism of King James was not well received this time around. The 74-year-old is one of the smartest minds in basketball. He soon realized that his remarks on the Akron native were not accurate this time.

Abdul-Jabbar took to Twitter to apologize for his remarks about James. The tweet reads:

"Today, a reporter asked me a question about Lebron James, and I regret my off-handed response which has been blown out of proportion. For years, I’ve expressed my deep admiration and respect for LeBron as a community leader and athlete. That hasn’t changed and never will."

James is yet to respond to Abdul-Jabbar's remarks and public apology.

