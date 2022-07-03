“You never heard ‘trade me!’… LeBron always played out the contract” - NBA analyst says LeBron James has fulfilled his obligations, says he took his rights as a free agent and did what he wanted to do

LeBron James has taken a backseat amidst the raging Kevin Durant hoopla. While KD is trying to get traded from the Brooklyn Nets, “King James” is shrewdly biding his time with the LA Lakers.

Multiple superstars have bailed on teams that were considered 'theirs'. Many of these players failed to honor their contracts and forced their way out without giving their teams a single NBA title.

Chris Broussard on The Odd Couple podcast pointed out the difference between LeBron James and several want-away stars in the NBA:

“For all the drama you heard from LeBron teams, ‘I need more help, these guys can’t play, we need a new coach, whatever.’ You never heard ‘trade me!’ And here’s the other thing, LeBron delivered; Cleveland, championship, Miami championships, Lakers, championship.”

Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg Ballislife.com @Ballislife 4 years ago today 4 years ago today 👑 https://t.co/IThCXt3op0 LeBron never demanded a trade, finished all of his contracts, and won a title for every team he signed with. twitter.com/ballislife/sta… LeBron never demanded a trade, finished all of his contracts, and won a title for every team he signed with. twitter.com/ballislife/sta…

The Fox Sports analyst added:

“Lots of these other guys aren't delivering championships and they’re not fulfilling their contracts, their obligations. LeBron always played out the contract and then as a free agent, he took his rights as a free agent and did what he wanted to do.”

Ben Simmons, James Harden (twice) and Kevin Durant are just three names out of several who couldn’t deliver a title and left their respective teams. Simmons couldn’t bear the heat in Philly and forced the team to trade him.

The request came after a horrible series against the Atlanta Hawks where the Australian’s inept offensive shooting was brutally exposed.

The Ringer @ringer



spoke about the timeline leading up to the Simmons-Harden trade with Ben Simmons made his desire to leave Philadelphia so clear that his Sixers teammates openly speculated about what a possible trade would look like. @DGreen_14 spoke about the timeline leading up to the Simmons-Harden trade with @ryenarussillo Ben Simmons made his desire to leave Philadelphia so clear that his Sixers teammates openly speculated about what a possible trade would look like. @DGreen_14 spoke about the timeline leading up to the Simmons-Harden trade with @ryenarussillo: https://t.co/l4WyM9TQbQ

Harden forced his way out of the Houston Rockets to add to the Brooklyn Nets super team that had KD and Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn gave up a ton of picks to acquire “The Beard.” For the second time in two years, the former MVP asked for a change of scenery.

Brian T. Smith @ChronBrianSmith James Harden demanded that the #Rockets trade him to a "contender," showed up late to training camp, has been through a practice, shootaround and preseason game, and still hasn't spoken with the media. Face of the franchise. James Harden demanded that the #Rockets trade him to a "contender," showed up late to training camp, has been through a practice, shootaround and preseason game, and still hasn't spoken with the media. Face of the franchise.

Prior to this summer, Kevin Durant honored all his contracts, choosing to carry the burden of the team on his back. He did it with the OKC Thunder and then in his first three years with the Brooklyn Nets. That suddenly changed when he asked to be traded after leading the team to only one playoff series win.

Basketball Forever @Bballforeverfb



Left the Warriors

Failed in Brooklyn

Saw Golden-State win the title

Requested a trade from the Nets

Put both one seeds from each conference as his top preferences.



WILD. Kevin Durant really did all this:Left the WarriorsFailed in BrooklynSaw Golden-State win the titleRequested a trade from the NetsPut both one seeds from each conference as his top preferences.WILD. Kevin Durant really did all this:🔸 Left the Warriors 🔸 Failed in Brooklyn🔸 Saw Golden-State win the title🔸 Requested a trade from the Nets🔸 Put both one seeds from each conference as his top preferences. WILD. https://t.co/ia02irpajj

LeBron James has won wherever he’s been in the NBA

LeBron James has played in three franchises and brought at least an NBA title to each of them. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

LeBron James has been known to twist the arm of the team he’s playing for to maximize his championship opportunities. He carefully maneuvered the LA Lakers to mortgage the future to acquire Anthony Davis. While he has been guilty of such moves, he can never be accused of failing to honor his contracts.

Fletcher Mackel @FletcherWDSU



But, it’s given Gayle Benson a tremendous opportunity.



A reason to blow it up start over & rebuild top to bottom. This ugly, awkward Anthony Davis situation (created by LeBron James, Klutch Sports & LA Lakers) has created a very difficult situation for New Orleans Pelicans.But, it’s given Gayle Benson a tremendous opportunity.A reason to blow it upstart over & rebuild top to bottom. This ugly, awkward Anthony Davis situation (created by LeBron James, Klutch Sports & LA Lakers) has created a very difficult situation for New Orleans Pelicans.But, it’s given Gayle Benson a tremendous opportunity.A reason to blow it up 💥 start over & rebuild top to bottom. https://t.co/tHAN1LykbR

Besides keeping his contractual obligations, LeBron James has delivered at least a single NBA championship in every franchise he’s played in. “King James” fulfilled his promise to win a title for Cleveland. He also brought two to Miami and gave the Lakers their 18th crown.

Basketball Reference @bball_ref 10 years ago today, LeBron James won his first NBA Championship and the Miami Heat won their 2nd with a 121-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. James has won 3 titles since in 2013 with the Heat, 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers. 10 years ago today, LeBron James won his first NBA Championship and the Miami Heat won their 2nd with a 121-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. James has won 3 titles since in 2013 with the Heat, 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers. https://t.co/OmbWLRpSPK

If LeBron James decides to play out his contract with the Lakers, he will have every right to do as he pleases as an unrestricted free agent. Along the way, he whined about the roster, fulfilled his contract and delivered a title to the Lakers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far