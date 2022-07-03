“You never heard ‘trade me!’… LeBron always played out the contract” - NBA analyst says LeBron James has fulfilled his obligations, says he took his rights as a free agent and did what he wanted to do

LeBron James has taken a backseat amidst the raging Kevin Durant hoopla. While KD is trying to get traded from the Brooklyn Nets, “King James” is shrewdly biding his time with the LA Lakers.
Multiple superstars have bailed on teams that were considered 'theirs'. Many of these players failed to honor their contracts and forced their way out without giving their teams a single NBA title.
Chris Broussard on The Odd Couple podcast pointed out the difference between LeBron James and several want-away stars in the NBA:
“For all the drama you heard from LeBron teams, ‘I need more help, these guys can’t play, we need a new coach, whatever.’ You never heard ‘trade me!’ And here’s the other thing, LeBron delivered; Cleveland, championship, Miami championships, Lakers, championship.”
The Fox Sports analyst added:
“Lots of these other guys aren't delivering championships and they’re not fulfilling their contracts, their obligations. LeBron always played out the contract and then as a free agent, he took his rights as a free agent and did what he wanted to do.”
Ben Simmons, James Harden (twice) and Kevin Durant are just three names out of several who couldn’t deliver a title and left their respective teams. Simmons couldn’t bear the heat in Philly and forced the team to trade him.
The request came after a horrible series against the Atlanta Hawks where the Australian’s inept offensive shooting was brutally exposed.
Harden forced his way out of the Houston Rockets to add to the Brooklyn Nets super team that had KD and Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn gave up a ton of picks to acquire “The Beard.” For the second time in two years, the former MVP asked for a change of scenery.
Prior to this summer, Kevin Durant honored all his contracts, choosing to carry the burden of the team on his back. He did it with the OKC Thunder and then in his first three years with the Brooklyn Nets. That suddenly changed when he asked to be traded after leading the team to only one playoff series win.
LeBron James has won wherever he’s been in the NBA
LeBron James has been known to twist the arm of the team he’s playing for to maximize his championship opportunities. He carefully maneuvered the LA Lakers to mortgage the future to acquire Anthony Davis. While he has been guilty of such moves, he can never be accused of failing to honor his contracts.
Besides keeping his contractual obligations, LeBron James has delivered at least a single NBA championship in every franchise he’s played in. “King James” fulfilled his promise to win a title for Cleveland. He also brought two to Miami and gave the Lakers their 18th crown.
If LeBron James decides to play out his contract with the Lakers, he will have every right to do as he pleases as an unrestricted free agent. Along the way, he whined about the roster, fulfilled his contract and delivered a title to the Lakers.