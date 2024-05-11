"You ni**as in the same spot y'all was in" - Snoop Dogg berates Clippers for 2019 commercials on taking over LA

Snoop Dogg, like most LA Lakers fans, just hates the LA Clippers. Over the years, Laker fans have been trolling their counterparts in Los Angeles due to the disparity in championships. The Purple and Gold franchise has 17 titles compared to none for Steve Ballmer’s team.

In 2019, some thought that Ballmer’s group could finally be more relevant after acquiring superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in separate deals. “The Claw” even considered playing for his hometown team before he snubbed LeBron James to join forces with George across the hallway. Despite the changes, it was still “King James” and Co. who ruled the NBA in the 2020 “Bubble Championship.”

Despite the Lakers going home with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, the other LA team's commercial about owning the city took off. The theme continued for a couple of years as Leonard and his teammates couldn’t lose to their hallway rivals. Snoop Dogg was well aware that his team went 11-0 against their Crypto.com co-tenants at one point.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the LA Clippers moving to Inglewood to play under Steve Ballmer’s $2 billion Intuit Dome, the hip-hop legend had some words for their rivals:

“In the beginning, it was tough because the Clippers kept beating our a**. Kawhi (Leonard) and them have this commercial that they own this city and we had to listen to that s**t every year.

"But, the Clippers don’t have a ring so, you ni**as in the same spot y’all was in last time we talked.”

Snoop Dogg knows, though, that the Lakers and the Clippers will have a hard time winning a championship considering the competition. He has an idea of how his team can get back to the top while keeping Ballmer’s franchise still championship-less.

Snoop Dogg wants the Lakers to add Klay Thompson to return to glory

The LA Lakers were bounced out of the playoffs in the first round by their nemesis, the Denver Nuggets.

Snoop Dogg and Laker fans must be incredibly frustrated that their team lost to the same opponents for the second straight year. For the rapper, things could change next season if GM Rob Pelinka makes the right moves.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker had this to say when asked by Stephen Smith about the future of the Lakers:(8:30 mark)

“I’m hopeful that we can get us a Klay Thompson. … He don’t fit out there (Warriors) no more. They’re trying to minimize him. He needs to be on a team where he wide open, and we love getting him that look.”

Snoop Dogg added that the shooting guard’s father, Mychal Thompson, works for the Lakers so making a deal will not be difficult. The legendary shooter from the Golden State Warriors is an unrestricted free agent so that he could play outside of the Bay Area.

Klay Thompson once dreamed of playing for the Lakers when he was young. Things have changed, though, since he entering the NBA. It’s anybody’s guess if “Game 6 Klay” will be interested in taking his talents to Hollywood.

Snoop Dogg is hoping that the Lakers and the iconic shooting guard can agree a deal.