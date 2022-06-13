“You obviously want everybody to appreciate what you do.. But it hits different when it’s people you looked up to once upon a time” - Steph Curry gets candid on LeBron James and Dwayne Wade applauding him for his performances

Steph Curry opened up on LeBron James and Dwyane Wade appreciating his performances in the NBA Finals ahead of Game 5. The two-time MVP produced a 43-point outing to save the Golden State Warriors from going down 3-1 in the series.

LeBron James @KingJames @DwyaneWade FACTS!!! “THEY” will try to do anything in their powers to not acknowledge simply how “DIFFERENT he is! It’s Rare and rare is not liked & appreciated. @DwyaneWade FACTS!!! “THEY” will try to do anything in their powers to not acknowledge simply how “DIFFERENT he is! It’s Rare and rare is not liked & appreciated.

James and Wade were in awe of the 34-year-old's heroic effort. The latter even claimed that it was time to make room for Curry on the basketball Mount Rushmore, reflecting on the Dubs talisman's greatness.

DWade @DwyaneWade Read my comment in the comment section Read my comment in the comment section ⬇️ https://t.co/7dIqps22e6

Reporters asked Steph Curry about his reaction towards greats like LeBron James and Dwyane Wade during Sunday's media availability session, to which Curry replied by saying (via Warriors on NBCS Twitter):

“Any player will tell you, when you get respect and praise from your colleagues and guys who have been on this stage and know what it's about and how hard it is to do what we do, that means the world.”

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steph says it "means the world" to get praise from colleagues he looks up to who know what it's like to play on the same stage Steph says it "means the world" to get praise from colleagues he looks up to who know what it's like to play on the same stage 💯 https://t.co/Dh2A1dltoW

Curry added that it's special to be receiving appreciation from players like LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, whom he looked up to once upon a time.

“You obviously want everybody to appreciate what you do and all that,” Curry said. “But it hits different when there's people that you looked up to once upon a time, when they were having their first and second experiences and you're watching them, like, ‘I wonder what that's like,’ and then you have some battles.

“For them to go out of their way and to speak about your impact on the game and all that type of stuff, it means the world, for sure. Because it takes a great to recognize what it takes to do what we do, for sure.”

Steph Curry on course to win his maiden NBA Finals MVP

If the Golden State Warriors win the 2022 NBA title, Steph Curry will likely be a lock to win the Finals MVP. The 34-year-old could even win the coveted trophy, despite a loss, owing to his level of play during this series.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson I think no matter who wins the Golden State vs. Boston series, Steph Curry should be the MVP because he’s been dominant in the first four games! I think no matter who wins the Golden State vs. Boston series, Steph Curry should be the MVP because he’s been dominant in the first four games!

The Warriors have relied heavily on him, but he doesn't seem to feel the pressure, which is a positive sign. The Celtics are arguably the strongest team Golden State has faced in a Finals contest, and they wouldn't have been in this position if not for Curry's dominance.

The eight-time NBA All-Star has averaged 34.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals per game across four appearances in the Finals. Curry has shot 49.7% from the floor, including 49.1% from long range. He has been the lone bright spot for the team, with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson struggling to deliver the goods consistently.

StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry is averaging more points in the Finals than the next 2 Warriors players combined.



34.3 — Steph

33.8 — Klay and Wiggins Steph Curry is averaging more points in the Finals than the next 2 Warriors players combined.34.3 — Steph33.8 — Klay and Wiggins https://t.co/MXSV10hUpq

Steph Curry stepped up to the occasion in Game 4, helping the Warriors level the series 2-2. That performance was a testament to his determination to lead Golden State to a fourth championship under his leadership.

