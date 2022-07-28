“You have to have one cohesive idea when you hit the red carpet” - NBA analyst believes 3x All-Star’s comments on Kevin Durant don’t make any sense

The Boston Celtics found themselves in the news this week after a report suggested the team was interested in acquiring Kevin Durant.

While attending the premiere of the Showtime documentary "Point Gods," Boston star Jayson Tatum was asked about that report. Tatum said that Durant is "a great player, but that’s not my decision. I love my team. I love the guys that we got. I don’t know if that report is true or not.” Tatum also said that he doesn't believe everything he sees on TV.

On "First Things First," analyst Kevin Wildes said Tatum should have handled the conversation differently, saying that the comments "had no cohesion." Analyst Chris Broussard disagreed, saying he believes Tatum fielded the question perfectly.

“None of it makes any sense ... There's a little bit of, like, 'Ah, I just play basketball," Wildes said. "There's a little bit of 'Oh, I like the team that we have. A little bit of "It's not my decision.' It's a little bit, a little dash, of 'I'm not even sure this is true.' You have to have one cohesive idea when you hit the red carpet.”

Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets before the beginning of free agency. Boston's Jaylen Brown was reported to be the key return piece in the deal.

The recent report involving Kevin Durant and the Boston Celtics has excited the basketball world. One of the league's elite players, Durant would give any team the chance to turn into a title contender overnight.

Boston is a favorite to make a return to the NBA Finals in the upcoming season. Since losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Finals, the Celtics have had one of the most impressive offseasons of any team. With one of the deepest rosters in the NBA suddenly, any trade for Durant would require a number of crucial pieces to be shipped out of town in return.

Many have speculated that the latest leaked trade negotiations could simply be the Nets organization trying to create additional leverage in trade talks.

For now, it looks as if the Celtics are going to stay put, especially with the combination of Tatum and young wing Jaylen Brown. Boston added veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari this offseason and looks poised for a run in the Eastern Conference.

