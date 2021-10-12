"You can't be a parent from time to time" - Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler on the hardest thing about being a celebrity

Jimmy Butler has said that being a celebrity has several downsides, as he can't be a regular parent to his daughter. Butler's daughter Rylee will turn two later this month. The five-time All-Star is known for his hustle plays and leadership on the court. However, just like any other father, Butler also loves his father-time with his daughter.

Butler is one of the stars of the Miami Heat franchise. So whenever he wants to go out with his daughter, people want to click pictures or talk about basketball, which affects his father-time with his daughter. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal in this regard, Jimmy Butler said:

"I think one of the hardest things about being a celebrity is that you can’t go be a parent from time to time. I hate that I can’t take my daughter to the zoo because everyone wants to talk basketball or take a photo. To my daughter, I’m just her dad; she doesn’t know any different."

"I hate that I can’t take her to the park because there are kids who are out playing basketball and (they say), “Hey, let’s go play.” I love you kids, but I literally just want to be a dad right now. A lot of times I just try to do a lot of things with her around the house, or I’ll get on my bike and put her on the back of it, stuff like that, where it can just be us."

Jimmy Butler recently started a business, Bigface Coffee, which has kept him busy apart from the ongoing preseason campaign. After falling out early in the postseason last year, Butler will hope to lead the Miami Heat to a trip to the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 season.

Could Jimmy Butler lead the Miami Heat to a championship this year?

Jimmy Bulter in 2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Miami Heat have assembled a strong roster this year. The addition of Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker to the Heat's lineup boosts their chances of making a deep run. Jimmy Butler had a shortened season last year, as he contracted COVID-19.

However, he will hope for a strong performance this year. Butler carried the Heat to their first final in seven years last year. He averaged 26.2 PPG, 9.8 APG and 8.3 RPG in the six-game series against the LA Lakers. His exemplary performances were applauded by many as he proved his ability to lead a team deep into the playoffs.

With players like Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, the Heat look like strong favorites to come out of the East. However, they will face a stern challenge from the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nevertheless, if Jimmy Butler puts up another stellar performance and the other stars remain healthy and contribute to the team, the Miami Heat will fancy their chances of winning their fourth NBA championship in franchise history.

