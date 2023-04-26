“You have played zero high-level basketball” – JJ Redick disrespects Stephen A. Smith for commenting on Kawhi Leonard

Over the past week, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has had a lot to say about Kawhi Leonard and his injury status. This comes on the heels of him being sidelined after Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns due to swelling in his knee. It later came out that he suffered a torn meniscus.

While on "First Take," Smith has not held back with his thoughts on the LA Clippers star. First, he said that Leonard is one of the worst superstars in NBA history because of his injuries. He then doubled down by saying that the Clippers organization should try to get him to retire.

One person who refused to sit by and let these comments go unopposed is JJ Redick. As a former player himself, he understands what it's like to go through the process of rehabbing injuries. On "First Take," he fired back at Smith's comments about Leonard:

“It is pretty obvious that you have played zero high-level basketball.”

Has Stephen A. Smith gone too far with his comments about Kawhi Leonard?

Part of why JJ Redick has thrived as an analyst is because of moments like this. Not only is he knowledgeable, but he is not afraid to call out nonsense when it comes to the NBA. Stephen A. Smith might have crossed the line with Kawhi Leonard, and Redick made sure to call him out for it.

To say a team should force a player to retire because of injuries is outrageous. Kawhi Leonard has certainly maximized the load management era, but he is not getting hurt on purpose. Especially in the postseason, where he is called upon to lead the charge for the LA Clippers.

Throughout history, there have been countless superstars who have had their careers ruined by injuries. Unfortunately for Leonard, he looks like he is trending in that same direction. He missed all of last season due to an ACL tear and will likely miss extended time again next season to heal his knee once more.

With how much the game has evolved over the years, playing through injuries has become harder for players. As someone who has thrived in big moments, Leonard would certainly be out there if he was physically able.

Following this major rebuttle from Redick, it will be interesting to see how Smith approaches commenting on the Clippers star moving forward.

