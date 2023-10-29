"You put Bill Gates and Paul Allen in a room": Draymond Green compares fit with Chris Paul to $2.45 trillion company co-founders

Winner of four NBA championships and the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year award, Draymond Green is widely recognized as one of the best to have ever done it. He may not have the offensive talent or the most marketable brand out there, but the versatile skillset and the resume speak for themselves.

During the most recent offseason, the Golden State Warriors made one of the most interesting moves by moving Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul.

Besides Paul being a consistent rival to the Warriors in seasons past, there's no denying the value he brings to the team when it comes to playmaking and leadership.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an article from The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Green talked about his fit with the Warriors guard and the projected success that comes with it.

"When you can put two of the smartest guys in the league on the floor with the weapons we have, I like the odds," Green said. "You put Bill Gates and Paul Allen in a room and you get Microsoft. That's how I see it."

From Green's comments, he sounds confident about the fit due to the combined brilliance of him and Paul on the same team. Draymond Green aligned the fit with the success that Microsoft has seen since the creation of Bill Gates and Paul Allen.

Interestingly, companies ranked by market cap listed Microsoft with a $2.451 trillion market cap. It makes the popular software company the second-most valuable company by market cap, computed from the website's data.

Green's comparison makes sense considering the success that he and Paul have accomplished throughout their careers in the league. Whether it's pulling off more incredible stat line feats or leading their team to victories, all the two know is winning at the highest level.

Draymond Green talks about his similar nature to Chris Paul

Prior to the start of the 2023-24 regular season, Draymond Green talked about Chris Paul's similar competitive spirit to how the Warriors forward consistently plays on a nightly basis, as per CBS Sports' Colin Ward-Henninger.

"If you've ever watched Chris compete, he's kind of an a**hole," Green said. "He may say the same thing about me, and that's okay. But he's also one of the most competitive guys that I've played against over my 11 years in this league. I'm also an extremely competitive guy, and I'm not backing down from anyone. He's not backing down from anyone."

Chris Paul adds an interesting look to the team with what he brings to the team's identity. In his Warriors debut, Paul put up 14 points (4-of-15 shooting), 9 assists, and 6 rebounds. Despite the season opener loss, his production is still a welcome sight, as Paul is 38.

Besides his playmaking ability, Paul adds insurance for the Golden State Warriors coach to confidently run the team's second unit with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on the bench.