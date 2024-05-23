"You haven't put me on your pod": LeBron James' cracks up with his wife Savannah James as he gives rare sneak-peak into his podcast

LeBron James and his wife Savannah have dabbled into the podcast scene with their own separate platforms that feature various topics. Interestingly, James shared a sneak peek into his "Mind the Pod" with JJ Redick as he received some help from Savannah by getting his look right for the camera. Hilariously enough, the four-time champion had some jokes for his wife.

The hilarious incident between him and his wife was shared on X by users Alex Medina (@mrmedina) and Sound (@itsavibe). In the video clip, Savannah James was fixing how her husband's cap looked on camera when the Lakers forwarded his comedic comments.

"We're recording," James said. "You haven't put me on your pod."

Originally, James started his collaboration project with the former LA Clippers guard on March 19, as it involved two insightful individuals when it came to basketball. Meanwhile, the Lakers star's wife debuted her podcast "Everybody's Crazy" with fellow co-host, April McDaniel, on April 30.

It'll be interesting to see if LeBron James would ever make an appearance on his wife's podcast down the road or if Savannah would pop up in a "Mind The Pod" episode.

LeBron James talked about what went into thinking when he started "Mind The Pod" with JJ Redick

Back then, JJ Redick gained traction outside of his basketball career when he started the "The Old Man & The Three" podcast to share his basketball knowledge and opinions on NBA-related topics. Fast forward to now, and he has a shared platform with the four-time MVP, LeBron James.

According to Silver Screen and Roll's Jacob Rude, the 20-time NBA All-Star emphasized the significance of giving well-thought-out knowledge about basketball to a wider audience when establishing the podcast.

"I feel like we were losing the essence of the game of basketball and the true meaning behind the game of basketball," James said, "Teaching our youth and teaching the people what the game of basketball really, truly means. ... But you're hearing it every day on national television and I felt like our audience needed a different approach."

Through this collaborative podcast, LeBron James hopes to provide an alternative source of information to basketball fans and listeners who simply want to focus on the beauty of the sport.

Nowadays, there might be too many platforms out there that focus on debates and comparisons rather than appreciating the intricacies and the kinds of productions put forth by players.

As of now, his podcast with Redick is off to a good start in its discussion of various topics of interest to NBA fans.