"You’re aging fine like wine" - Tyler Herro's GF Katya Elise Henry shares heartfelt message on Heat guard's 25th birthday with nostalgic pics

Tyler Herro celebrated his 25th birthday on Monday. Herro is playing in the sixth season of his career with the Miami Heat and seems to be the team's next star if Jimmy Butler pushes through with his departure.

Herro's girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, went on Instagram to give a heartwarming message to her boyfriend on his special day. She also shared nostalgic photos from the couple's time together. Henry wrote:

"happy birthday big baby @nolimitherro 🙏🏽 it’s been a blessing doing life with you for the past 5 years. getting to grow up with you, watching you turn into the most incredible basketball player anybody ever diddd see, watching you step into the daddy role, riding through the ups and downs together. you’re aging fine like wine 🍷 truly. I love you, dawggggg 4L 🤝🏽❤️‍🔥"

Despite not being married, Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry already have two children. Their eldest, Zya Elise, was born in 2021, while their youngest, Harlem, was born in 2023. Herro and Henry have been dating since 2020 and appear to be going strong.

Tyler Herro's GF Katya Elise Henry shows off new look

Tyler Herro's girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, went on Instagram to show off her new outfit on Saturday. The social media model wore a white dress, matching the color of her phone case. Henry had her fingernails painted red to add some accent to the all-white look.

"chill baby," Katya Elise Henry captioned in her Instagram post.

Tyler Herro helps Miami beat San Antonio before his birthday celebration

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn

The Miami Heat took on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, one night prior to Tyler Herro's 25th birthday. It seems Herro had a good celebration as the Heat secured a commanding 128-107 victory over the Spurs. Kel'el Ware led Miami to win on Sunday.

The rookie had an impressive showing with 25 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Supporting the Heat rookie were Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro.

Robinson added 21 points and five rebounds. Rozier, on the other hand, had an all-around game with 20 points, five assists and four rebounds. As for Herro, he also put up an all-around performance with 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

The Miami Heat (21-20) overtook the Detroit Pistons (22-21) for eighth place in the Eastern Conference. With momentum on their side, they have a good chance of beating the Portland Trail Blazers (14-28) on Tuesday. Beating Portland could help Miami overtake the Orlando Magic (23-21) in seventh place.

