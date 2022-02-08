"You're a beautiful black queen" - LeBron James shares words of encouragement for a young swimmer who was about to be disqualified for wearing a 'Black Lives Matter' swimsuit

LeBron James, who just rallied the LA Lakers to a victory over the New York Knicks, continues to voice his support for the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Although the BLM campaign is no longer as loud as it once was in the NBA, it remains a rallying cry for Black Americans and Afro-American communities in the country.

In a story posted on his Instagram account, LeBron James gave a shout-out to 12-year-old swimmer Leidy Gallona. The young athlete was previously barred from joining a swimming competition because she refused to remove her Black Lives Matter swimsuit.

Fortunately, the Duluth YMCA intervened and allowed Gallona to compete and consequently banned the independent volunteer.

LeBron James toasted the brave student-athlete who stood for her rights:

“Leidy, you’re a beautiful Black Queen!! Keep going and keep inspiring!!”

Earlier today Leidy was told that she would be "disqualified" from the race for wearing a Black Lives Matter swim suit (that she made) or have to change. She refused to change and stood in solidarity for what she believes in at 12 years old.

Gallona, who was with her mother Sarah Lyons, was about to compete in a swimming meet when the race official refused to let her join the contest. The volunteer official reportedly mentioned that USA Swimming does not allow political language in any swimming meet in the US. How the word “political” was interpreted was also at the discretion of the race officials.

Lyons, who immediately contacted the Duluth NAACP, got the help she and her daughter needed in a matter of minutes. The NAACP, upon learning of the blatant mistake, urged fans and families around the pool to show their support. Word of the commotion reached the YMCA, which quickly dispatched their officers to the scene.

The YMCA officials who responded to the incident profusely apologized for the mistake. The official was then removed and is now reportedly barred from future YMCA activities. Gallona and her mother were vindicated as they were allowed to proceed with the competition.

The Duluth YMCA then released a statement regarding what happened at the swimming event at Superior High School in Superior, Wisconsin. An apology to the family, friends and supporters of Leidy Gallona and Sarah Lyons was expressly forwarded along with the promise to do better for future meets.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are still looking to fix their chemistry and fit issues

The LeBron James-led LA Lakers still have several issues to fix with only about two months left in the regular season. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

The overtime win against the New York Knicks was a microcosm of the LA Lakers’ season. They started flat and almost disengaged, even with LeBron James back in the lineup. New York thoroughly smoked them in the first quarter, which ended 42-29 in favor of the Knicks.

James, who recently missed the previous five games due to knee swelling, started to get it going in the second quarter. The four-time MVP and Anthony Davis led the fightback, which included a demoralizing 31-13 run in the third quarter. With their superstars leading the way, they managed to stay close with the Knicks until they forced overtime.

While Davis, LeBron James and Malik Monk were impressive, Russell Westbrook's performance was an entirely different matter. It’s still very evident that Westbrook’s fit remains the most pressing riddle for the Lakers to answer. With the triple-double king having another nightmare outing, head coach Frank Vogel benched him for the entire overtime period.

"Franky V said their best chance to win is with Russ on the bench. A former MVP, multiple All-Star and First Team All-NBA, one of the top 75 players of all-time, and he became unplayable. Let that sink in." @ShannonSharpe on the Lakers benching Westbrook during crunch time:"Franky V said their best chance to win is with Russ on the bench. A former MVP, multiple All-Star and First Team All-NBA, one of the top 75 players of all-time, and he became unplayable. Let that sink in." .@ShannonSharpe on the Lakers benching Westbrook during crunch time:"Franky V said their best chance to win is with Russ on the bench. A former MVP, multiple All-Star and First Team All-NBA, one of the top 75 players of all-time, and he became unplayable. Let that sink in." https://t.co/g5yt9ZU2r2

Despite a healthy James and Davis, the LA Lakers have their work cut out for them, especially with respect to their rhythm as a unit and Westbrook’s fit. Their season could hinge on how they solve these puzzles.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra