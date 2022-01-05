“You’re better than that, save this for Phoenix, for Golden State, for Milwaukee, for Brooklyn” - Chris Broussard says LeBron James’ enthusiasm against the Sacramento Kings was beneath him

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has received immense praise this season for his performances in almost single-handedly carrying the Lakers.

However, on Fox Sports' morning show First Things First, sports media personality Chris Broussard talked about LeBron James' performance against the Sacramento Kings. However, he asked LeBron to save those performances for the big games against the likes of the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors. Broussard said:

"However, this is beneath the King because these are the Kings, no pun intended. They are 16-23, LeBron. You're a four-time champion, a four-time MVP and again, while I can appreciate your enthusiasm, it's the freaking Kings. You're better than that. Save this for Phoenix, for Golden State, for Milwaukee, for Brooklyn."

Chris Broussard also talked about how great LeBron James was in the game against the Sacramento Kings and this season as a whole as King James dropped 31 points along with five rebounds and five assists. Broussard said:

"LeBron was fantastic, especially down the stretch and so was Malik Monk by the way. LeBron's been great this whole season and we all know that. I love his enthusiasm, the fact that he is emotionally invested in a Tuesday night game in January against the Sacramento Kings. I love it."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "LeBron was fantastic. I love his enthusiasm. However, this is beneath the King. While I can appreciate your enthusiasm, it's the freaking Kings. You're better than that. Save this for Phoenix, Golden State, Milwaukee & Brooklyn." — @Chris_Broussard "LeBron was fantastic. I love his enthusiasm. However, this is beneath the King. While I can appreciate your enthusiasm, it's the freaking Kings. You're better than that. Save this for Phoenix, Golden State, Milwaukee & Brooklyn." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/xt48oOhpWi

Can LeBron James maintain such performances for the whole season?

LeBron James is currently averaging 28.6 points, 6.5 assists and 7.4 rebounds while shooting the ball 52% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc. These are incredible numbers, and when you take into account the fact that this LeBron's 19th season in the league and that he is 37 years old, it is beyond remarkable.

Despite LeBron James's best efforts, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves seventh in the highly competitive Western Conference with a 20-19 record as they keep hovering around the 0.500 mark. That is not where the Lakers expect to find themselves as they hold championship aspirations and have put together a big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo LeBron James picked up his 25th 30-point game after turning 36 years old.



That ties Michael Jordan for 3rd-most by any player after 36.



The only players with more 30-point games after turning 36 are Karl Malone & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron James picked up his 25th 30-point game after turning 36 years old.That ties Michael Jordan for 3rd-most by any player after 36.The only players with more 30-point games after turning 36 are Karl Malone & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. https://t.co/8JZuS5bgFj

What is remarkable is how much LeBron James is having to do in order for the Lakers to scrap home a victory. That's not how title contenders play, and if the Lakers don't sort this out quickly, they might not even make the postseason this year.

At age 37, LeBron James is also having to take more three-pointers as he is attempting eight three-pointers a game, which is a career-high from the perimeter for King James. One of the primary reasons behind this is to avoid clanging and banging every time he drives to the basket, which has been a trademark of King James' career.

Head coach Frank Vogel has also deployed LeBron James as a center on many occasions this season and that is something to keep an eye on because playing the five spot will mean LeBron James taking a lot of punishment offensively and defensively.

Whether King James can keep up these performances is something only time will tell, but given how LeBron has missed a huge chunk of games in the last two years primarily due to ankle and abdomen issues, it would be wise if the Lakers can ease the workload on LeBron James.

