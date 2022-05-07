“You’re clearly so much better than the team you’re playing” - Tim Legler says he’s not a fan of 3-time All-Star and his team’s theatrics, believes there’s a time and place for that

The Phoenix Suns took Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks 129-109 on Wednesday, and basketball analyst Tim Legler believes their theatrics were uncalled for.

Devin Booker was the primary instigator, as he gestured after almost every bucket and was in the ear of the Mavericks players. The exaggerated pauses were unnecessary, according to Legler, especially when they were up big late in the game.

Players have come under fire for flexing so much in the past, including LeBron James. The LA Lakers captain was called out by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for doing the big balls dance, saying winning should be enough rather than humiliating the opponent in the process.

Meanwhile, Legler went on "The Odd Man & The Three" podcast to express his displeasure with Booker’s gesture, saying:

"They upset me last night. I didn't like some of the stuff at the end. As much as I love Devin Booker, I don't like holding the follow-through exaggerated amount of time up 30. I just don't like that kind of stuff. He did it twice in a row."

As a former player, Legler said he understands the need for some of these things, especially the talking to put the opposition off rhythm. He believes the Suns, especially Booker, went too far, even though they were the better team.

"You are clearly so much better than the team you're playing," Legler said. "That's really I think more for me what it was."

The Suns are 2-0 up in the series and will be looking to close out the series as quickly as possible. Game 3 is on Friday night in Dallas. While they have not had much success stopping Luka Doncic (except in the second half of Game 2), the construction of the Mavericks makes it easier to win as their offense is primarily through Luka.

Tim Legler believes the Phoenix Suns should pick on a team their size

Tim Legler started his NBA career with the Suns, and even though he played only 11 games from the bench, he still has some level of loyalty to the franchise. While the former NBA player called out the Suns, he said that Devin Booker would be OK if he performed the antics against a team like the Golden State Warriors.

"If he did that exact same thing in the conference finals against Golden State, I definitely will not have nearly as much a problem with it," Legler said. "You're looking at each other in the eye. This is the team. This is the brand of the NBA.

"We're about to kick your ass, and this is important for us to get this opportunity to not only get to the finals and finish the deal we didn't finish last year, but it's to get past you specifically, Golden State."

There is a chance the Suns and Warriors slug it out in the Western Conference finals.

Although the Suns are enjoying a comfortable 2-0 lead, the Warriors still have some work to do. They are tied 1-1 against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors look rejuvenated, especially with the return of Klay Thompson and the emergence of Jordan Poole, but have their work cut off against the young Grizzlies.

Last season, the Grizzlies were responsible for denying them a playoff appearance after winning their second play-in game at Chase Center. It will be interesting to see how things go in Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday in San Francisco.

