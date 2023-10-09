"You're either born a Dwight Howard or you're not" - Victor Wembanyama getting swole during offseason has fans chirping

Victor Wembanyama is hitting the gym hard this summer. He was criticized for being skinny and wanted to prove his critics wrong. Wembanyama has been working out all summer in an attempt to bulk up to battle NBA bigs.

The 19-year-old is trying to add some muscle to help his post-game. He skipped the FIBA World Cup to work out and prepare for his first NBA season.

Wembanyama’s agent, Bouna Ndiaye, said this was not the plan on draft day. He said he wanted to focus on Wemby not gaining weight.

“People are wrong. We're not focused at all on weights. I don't want to put weight on his body. We're going to fight to not put weight on his body,” Ndiaye said.

Three months later, Wembanyama has gained ten to 15 pounds. He was listed at 230 pounds at the start of training camp. NBA fans reacted with plenty of jeers for the young French star. One made a comical comparison to Dwight Howard. Check out some of the reactions below.

"You're either born a Dwight Howard, or you're not," one fan wrote.

Victor Wembanyama workout regimen

Wembanyama is working out with the Spurs training staff all summer. He was already dedicated to stretching, diet and training to mitigate injury. Now, he is adding more to his routine for the NBA.

The Spurs added Wembanyama’s French strength coach, Guillaume Alquier, to the full-time staff, who has been working alongside the young star for years. According to the San Antonio Express-News, Alquier gathered learning experience working with the top-level Spurs.

“I learned as much about my body in these past three months than I have in the past five years,” Wembanyama said, “We can work smarter because we know a lot more.”

He said he is in the best shape of his young life. He will need the increased fitness as the NBA will offer a much tougher test than the French pro league.

Wembanyama will likely appear in the Spurs' preseason games sparingly. He will make his debut in the regular season on October 25. The Spurs will host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.