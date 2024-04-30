"You're a f**king cry baby": Courtside female fan allegedly mocks LeBron James as Lakers star scares her

The Lakers were beaten 108-106 at the Ball Arena by the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, who dealt a serious blow to the LA side and their hopes of winning another championship title. LeBron James was one of the biggest attractions of the game, as he was seen cursing out the referee.

Viral footage posted by "LegendZ" on X (formerly Twitter) on social media deciphered the alleged confrontation with LeBron James, who was seen to be frustrated over not receiving a foul call during the game.

Video of the incident allegedly shows LeBron shouting:

“They (refs) are f”cking horrible,” as he was seen walking onto the courtside.

The video also showed another exchange between a fan and LeBron, who startled the fan with a jump scare.

The female fan, who was sitting at the courtside, can be seen calling LeBron a "crybaby," and the 39-year-old immediately turned around and responded with a playful jump scare.

The fan, seemingly scared, repeated the insult by screaming:

“You’re a f*cking crybaby.”

LeBron James remains mum about his next move after Lakers playoff exit

Following the Lakers' disappointing playoff exit, the post-game press conference in Denver was dominated by questions about LeBron James' future.

When asked if Monday's defeat might be his final game with the team, James offered his two cents quite succinctly.

"I'm not going to answer that," James said in the post game conference.

Despite having a year left on his Lakers contract with an opt-out clause, LeBron James admitted he hasn't given serious thought to his future plans.

"I just want to get home to the family honestly," James said. "I'll start looking at the schedule. One of my boys is just trying to decide if he's going to enter the Draft or go back to school, I've got another kid playing ball, my daughter's playing volleyball. And my wife is doing so many great things.

"So it's about family right now. And then in a couple of months I gotta go to Vegas for training camp (Olympics). So I'm gonna rest my body for USA Basketball. That's kind of the initial thoughts," he added.

Despite the defeat, LeBron's got a lot on his plate to forget the defeat. He will be leading the USA Basketball team in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Moreover, with his son, Bronny James, declaring for the draft, all eyes will be on the Lakers, who are rumored to draft him to keep LeBron here.

