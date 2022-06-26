"You're getting an All-Star caliber player and you're getting picks moving forward" - NBA insider gives the rationale for Kevin Durant joining Eastern Conference giants

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is seemingly uncertain about his future with the franchise. The news came about due to contract disputes between Kyrie Irving and the Nets, with the franchise not keen on guaranteeing a long-term contract for the guard.

On SiriusXM NBA Radio, former Boston Celtics player Brian Scalabrine spoke about how a move to the Celtics could be in the cards if Durant wanted to leave the Nets. Scalabrine said that if a package is compiled that includes Jaylen Brown, then a deal could be possible. Scalabrine said:

"There's no better package than the Boston Celtics. Jaylen Brown, three picks, two rights to swap, and Daniel Theis, the money works. You're getting an All-Star caliber player and you're getting picks moving forward."

Scalabrine believes that Durant has connections with numerous players on the Celtics roster and with head coach Ime Udoka. Scalabrine continued:

"And you have to understand, there is a connection - the Al Horford connection with Kevin Durant. He loves Marcus Smart as a player and the Hamptons visit and all that stuff. Ime Udoka, he coached him and he's always chatting up with Udoka in the sidelines during the games. You get a chance to play with Jayson Tatum, a guy he's played on the Olympic team with him where they worked out together and stuff like that, so, there is a connection, it is not crazy to think that could happen."

Could Kevin Durant be on the move to the Celtics?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

The optics of this move could be as damaging for Kevin Durant as the move he made to the Golden State Warriors in 2016. The Nets, led by Durant, were swept in the first-round of the postseason this year by the Boston Celtics.

The suffocating Celtics defense led by Marcus Smart led to Durant averaging a little over 26 points per game while shooting the ball less than 39% from the field and a shade under 34% from the perimeter. It was a underwhelming series from a player widely considered to be one of the best in the world.

But on paper, this is a deal that could very well happen. If Kevin Durant were to be on the move, the Nets could finally stop being held hostage by Kyrie and let him walk away without spending a dime. The Nets would also receive a bonafide All-Star who was arguably the best player on the Celtics during the NBA Finals. They would also acquire multiple picks, something they lost in the trade for James Harden to the Houston Rockets.

Either way, the Brooklyn Nets wouldn't want to lose Kevin Durant. But should the situation arise, the Boston Celtics should be one of the first calls that Sean Marks makes when shopping offers for KD.

