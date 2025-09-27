"You're going to f-ing Pakistan if you fumble again": LeBron James’ friend slams Derrick Henry as he smells bad Ravens' omen vs. Chiefs

The Lamar Jackson–Patrick Mahomes rivalry will be reignited on Sunday when the Ravens visit the Chiefs. However, on Friday, LeBron James’ friend Cuffs The Legend weighed in on Baltimore’s chances. He believed that a bad omen might be looming over the Ravens while expressing his annoyance over Derrick Henry.The media personality shared a video on Instagram expressing his views on the Sunday night matchup.&quot;I got a bad feeling about my Baltimore Ravens this weekend.. i can already feel the JIG hovering in the air.. 🤷🏽‍♂️😂😂😂😂🚁🚁🚁,&quot; Cuffs Tha Legend wrote.In the clip, he expressed his pessimism towards the Ravens' upcoming game against the Chiefs, while also offering his views on the Jackson-Mahomes rivalry.&quot;Just got a bad feeling about this weekend, I don't know, just got a bad feeling about the Baltimore Ravens going to Kansas City this weekend, I can feel it in the air,&quot; he said. &quot;Every time Lamar Jackson goes up against Kermit the Frog Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes, it is always some weird bull s*it that happens.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostContinuing to speak on the upcoming game, Cuffs then directed his attention towards Derrick Henry and offered a scathing review of the running back.&quot;Derrick Henry, one last thing I already told you about that f*cking nose ring and them f*cking arm sleeves. Take off the f*cking Allen Iverson arm sleeves,&quot; he said. &quot;If you fumble again, we are going to send you to Bangladesh, Derick Henry, you're going to f*cking Pakistan if you fumble again.&quot;The two teams enter the game on Sunday with a 1-2 record. However, the Baltimore Ravens will be hoping to end their losing streak in Kansas City, with their last win at the Arrowhead Stadium coming in 2012.LeBron James’ friend and Kevin Durant clash in online exchange: &quot; Random message from KD&quot;Kevin Durant is notorious for going after people on X (formerly Twitter) and on Friday, he engaged in a back-and-forth with LeBron James' friend Cuffs the Legend, calling him a &quot;sorry bum.&quot;&quot;Sorry, Bums annoy me….your mental health is attached to LeBron James though, which is insane because you don’t hoop against him or nothing, your name is just cuffs…hahaha s**t be wild in 2025.&quot;The National Radio Co-Host hit back at Durant with a tweet of his own, claiming that he was in his dm challenging Bron to a one-on-one.&quot;@KDTrey5 random message from KD to lil ole Cuffington at 2am on a random NBA Tuesday.. “Tell your King to guard me 1 on 1” I see you are still fixated with that man.. i still got all the voice notes scrap 😂😂,&quot; he added.The duo's argument erupted after the media personality claimed his mental health deteriorated when Durant joined the Warriors.