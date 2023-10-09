"You’re going to be fined $150,000" - Kai Jones abruptly seeking trade from Hornets over a tweet leaves fans in shambles

The Charlotte Hornets are facing some new struggles as center Kai Jones has requested a trade in hopes of a fresh start. Charlotte kept the power forward away from the team indefinitely at the start of training camp ahead of the preseason, citing "personal reasons."

A couple of hours ago, Jones made his trade request to the Hornets known to the public on an X (Twitter) post. This issue is surfacint after Charlotte's front office struggled to come to terms with P.J. Washington over a new deal in the offseason.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As a result of this, the Hornets center could also be fined $150,000 in accordance with CBA rules. The post has also sent Charlotte Hornets fans into shambles, garnering some angered and disappointed reactions.

Underground hip-hop artist Ramaj Eroc reminded Jones about the fine by replying to his post.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kai Jones' career

Kai Jones was selected 19th by the New York Knicks in the 2021 NBA draft. He was then immediately traded to the Charlotte Hornets on draft night in exchange for Charlotte's 2022 first-round pick.

Jones signed a 4-year $13.42 million rookie scale contract. Later in 2022, the team exercised the $3.05 million option for 2023-24.

The 6-foot-11 forward out of Texas has played in 67 games.

At Texas, he played 53 games with an average of 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

In his NBA career, he has never started a game for Charlotte, averaging 9.1 minutes per game. He has averaged 2.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game. He has made 62.7% of his shots from inside the arc and 73.1% from the free-throw line.

The Hornets have the worst active drought when it comes to missing the playoffs. Last season, the Hornets finished 14th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 27-55, missing the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year. The Kings ended their 16-season drought last season when they finished third in the Western Conference.