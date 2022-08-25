"You're gonna assume that a 37, 38 year old player is gonna miss games in LeBron" - Brian Windhorst asserts LA Lakers haven't improved much in comparison to their Western Conference rivals

Brian Windhorst believes that the LA Lakers are a play-in team at best. He mentioned that the Lakers may be able to get the better of teams like the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs. But improving teams like the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings could make it tough for the Lakers' to qualify for the playoffs.

The team has added some young players to strengthen its roster. However, Windhorst believes that the Lakers still lack the quality to be contenders in the West. Speaking about the LA Lakers' chances next season, the veteran writer said this on "The Dan Patrick Show:"

"When you look at the Western Conference, let's just be reasonable, the Lakers finished 11th last year. I know they had injuries, but teams have injuries. You're gonna assume that a 37-, 38-year-old player is gonna miss games in LeBron. And you're gonna assume that Anthony Davis is missing games. If you don't assume that you haven't watched his career."

He added:

"So they finished 11th last year, which teams are they passing that finished ahead of them. Okay, Utah is coming backwards, San Antonio, who finished one spot ahead of them is coming backwards. Okay, I'll give them that they can pass both those teams."

The LA Lakers had a disappointing season in 2021-22.. Despite having a star-studded roster, they finished 11th in the West. They were one of the preseason favorites to make it to the NBA Finals, but fate had other plans. Heading into next season, they will look to move past those setbacks and play to the best of their capabilities.

Windhorst has been very vocal about how feels about the LA Lakers. He is not confident about the roster and believes that the Lakers could have yet another below-par season.

"By the way, Portland's standing right next to them. Damian Lillard back, they've upgraded their team. Sacramento Kings, I can't believe, they've gotta shot to make the play-in tournament; they've improved their roster. Who are the Lakers passing with this current team?

"They're not passing very many teams. And that's why when you look at their roster and say that they're a play-in team at best. You know, that offends some Lakers fans, but that's just a fair way to look at it."

terrance 🎥🏆 @LakerPrimeTim3 When healthy Anthony Davis is a top player in the league

When healthy Anthony Davis is a top player in the league https://t.co/Jb7qJ4hEnJ

Can Darvin Ham transform the LA Lakers into a better team next season?

The Los Angeles Lakers introduce Darvin Ham as their coach.

The LA Lakers' first move after a dismal 2021-22 season was firing coach Frank Vogel. A number of exciting names were the frontrunners for the position. However, the management decided to select Darvin Ham, who was an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks last season.

In his media interview, the 2004 NBA champion laid out his expectations for the team. He spoke highly of all players, including Russell Westbrook, who was engulfed in trade rumors at the time.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"Darvin is presenting himself as the new sheriff in town, but I don't think he got this. I don't think he gets what's about to hit him between the eyes." — Darvin Ham reportedly won't hesitate to bench Lakers players if they fail to embrace new roles:"Darvin is presenting himself as the new sheriff in town, but I don't think he got this. I don't think he gets what's about to hit him between the eyes." — @RealSkipBayless Darvin Ham reportedly won't hesitate to bench Lakers players if they fail to embrace new roles:"Darvin is presenting himself as the new sheriff in town, but I don't think he got this. I don't think he gets what's about to hit him between the eyes." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/GNCHDVLJtd

The team gave Ham the liberty to select his own coaching staff. He also made some fresh signings, all of whom could add to the team's defense.

Being the coach of the LA Lakers is a big responsibility as it is one of the most iconic franchises. However, Ham is unfazed by all of that. He believes that he has it in him to get the best out of the team.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Darvin Ham on Russ, with Russ watching. Darvin Ham on Russ, with Russ watching. https://t.co/Y6iYykvecp

No doubt, there are teams in the West that are looking dangerous. But if Ham could influence the team to give their best on both ends of the floor, the Lakers can outplay everyone's expectations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman