“You’re gonna to the media and say ‘he was trying to pull my shorts’, come on bro, you standing over me, own it” - Draymond Green says he knew had 1x All-Star’s heart after his comments in the media

Draymond Green explained that he knew he had beaten Jaylen Brown mentally as soon as he accused Green of trying to pull his shorts.

Draymond Green takes Jaylen Brown’s heart

Green states:

“You’re gonna go to the media and say, ‘he was trying to pull my shorts’, like come on bro you standing over me, own it.”

Draymond Green said that Jaylen Brown’s lack of aggression on the play was what stood out most. Green stated that when standing over the opposition, you should let be more aggressive.

Jaylen Brown instead ran to the media and cried that Draymond Green tried to pull his shorts down during the altercation.

Instead of addressing the conflict on the floor, Brown commented on the interaction to the media.

Draymond seemed disappointed with the situation. Green was neither offended by the comments to the media nor frustrated about the narrative. He is disappointed that Brown did not take full advantage of having Green on the floor.

Green continued:

“I knew I took his heart. I knew for the rest of the series I had him because you know, you’re standing over me and you’re gonna go the the media?”

Instead of capitalizing on the situation, Jaylen receded until the end of the game when he could voice what happened to the media.

The situation arguably made Jaylen Brown look worse than Green.

Green is a media genius. Giving him this much time to develop his own narrative and explain to the people the true nature of Brown’s rhetoric puts him at a disadvantage.

When given the time and space in the media to cast his own narrative into headlines, Green typically wins.

As the finals series continued to unfold in Golden State's favor, Green may have been correct. Brown has made serious contributions to Boston’s success. Green's continuous prodding at things may have made things worse for Brown and the Celtics.

Green may be correct. He may have had Brown’s heart for the rest of that series. If he did not have it at that point, he definitely did after the Warriors won.

