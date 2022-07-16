“You’re gonna move heaven and Earth to bring back KD to win another championship?” - NBA analyst lauds Warriors roster construction, questions if they will blow that up to reunite with Kevin Durant 

ESPN analyst Max Kellerman questioned whether the Golden State Warriors would blow up their roster composition to reunite with Kevin Durant.

Elsewhere, the Phoenix Suns matched the offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers to retain Deandre Ayton. That could prove to be a hurdle in their pursuit of KD.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA Deandre Ayton's contract guarantees that he can veto any trade the Suns try to move him in for the next year.



Is Phoenix out of the running for Kevin Durant? Deandre Ayton's contract guarantees that he can veto any trade the Suns try to move him in for the next year.Is Phoenix out of the running for Kevin Durant? https://t.co/hGLjrWtMIC

That elevates the chances of teams like the Warriors, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors potentially landing the Brooklyn Nets talisman. However, the Nets will command a steep price. Golden State would have to part ways with several young assets with tremendous upside.

Here's what Kellerman said regarding this on the ESPN radio show, Keyshawn, JWill and Max:

"When you think about how well they set this up, the hardest thing to do is to transition from one dynasty into the next era where you can also be highly competitive.

"You look at Wiseman, Kuminga they're set up, with size and talent, and Jordan Poole and Wiggins. They're set up to make a real transition."

Kellerman added:

"You're gonna move heaven and Earth to bring back KD to win another championship or two? You just won it without him!"

Should the Warriors go all in on reuniting with Kevin Durant?

The Golden State Warriors were reportedly among the teams interested in Kevin Durant. However, it was deemed an unlikely prospect at the time. Since then, there have been several talks of a reunion becoming a real possibility.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Steph Curry’s got the kind of clout where he can shut this down, but he’s not.”



(Via Steph Curry is not shutting down a Kevin Durant trade to the Warriors, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst“Steph Curry’s got the kind of clout where he can shut this down, but he’s not.”(Via @GetUpESPN Steph Curry is not shutting down a Kevin Durant trade to the Warriors, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst “Steph Curry’s got the kind of clout where he can shut this down, but he’s not.”(Via @GetUpESPN ) https://t.co/GtnZX6cnpY

As per the latest rumors, the Warriors have had an internal discussion about trading for Kevin Durant. The team's core group of stars are also reportedly open to the idea of a reunion with their former teammate.

Golden State can prepare an enticing offer for the Nets. A deal centered around Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and possibly Jordan Poole could do the trick.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Golden State could offer the best package for both sides: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga & James Wiseman



More: Warriors have interest in trading for Kevin Durant, per @MarcJSpears Golden State could offer the best package for both sides: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga & James WisemanMore: bit.ly/3ulsTvJ Warriors have interest in trading for Kevin Durant, per @MarcJSpearsGolden State could offer the best package for both sides: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga & James WisemanMore: bit.ly/3ulsTvJ https://t.co/X0y9MmYoBp

However, the Nets will have to move Ben Simmons. Wiggins has to be included in the deal for salary matching purposes. But he is on the same kind of rookie extension contract as Simmons. That means Brooklyn would need to make some adjustments if they prefer to have Wiggins on their roster.

Golden State have put themselves in a solid position in terms of their roster construction. Finding the right balance between contending for a title while developing young prospects isn't easy, but the Warriors have managed to do that.

Looney, Wiggins, Poole, Kuminga, Moody and Wiseman already have the experience of being on a championship team. Veterans Curry, Thompson and Green have remarkably passed on their knowledge to these young stars.

StatMuse @statmuse Warriors Summer League Big 3 tonight:



Wiseman — 6 PTS, 7 REB, 3 BLK

Kuminga — 29 PTS, 11-22 FG

Moody — 21 PTS, 4 AST, 3 STL Warriors Summer League Big 3 tonight: Wiseman — 6 PTS, 7 REB, 3 BLKKuminga — 29 PTS, 11-22 FGMoody — 21 PTS, 4 AST, 3 STL https://t.co/BFY07cEVgj

Golden State took the road after Kevin Durant's departure in 2019. They have won a title in his absence again, so it doesn't seem like a move they desperately need. Depth is a crucial component to any team's chances of winning a title, so the Warriors should avoid pursuing him.

