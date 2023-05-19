"You're not gonna see another Dwight Howard"- Jason Williams says former NBA star was unstoppable in his prime.

Dwight Howard was once one of the most feared men on a basketball court, dominating his opponents on a nightly basis.

According to former NBA point guard Jason Williams, who was speaking on a recent episode of All The Smoke, the NBA will never see another player like Dwight Howard.

"There's not too many guys that I've seen play better than Dwight Howard," Williams said. "What he brought to the table. What he did, man...you're not gonna see another Dwight Howard. Nah, you're not."

Unlike most big men who enter the NBA, Dwight Howard was dominant from the jump. In his first eight seasons with the Orlando Magic, Howard played in 620 regular-season games, punishing teams with 18.4 points and 13 rebounds per game on 57.7% shooting.

Furthermore, during his tenure with the Orlando Magic, Dwight Howard only missed out on an All-Star selection in his rookie and sophomore seasons - making the next six straight All-Star games.

Unfortunately, throughout his prime years, Dwight Howard never tasted postseason success in the form of an NBA championship. Instead, the once-dominant big man had to wait until 2020 - the NBA 'bubble' year - to lift his one and only championship trophy.

Following that championship run, Dwight Howard spent two more seasons in the NBA. In the 2020-21 season, we saw the 8-time All-Star play 69 games for the Philadelphia 76ers. And then, in the 2021-22 season, Dwight Howard returned to the Los Angeles Lakers to play 60 regular-season games before the team missed out on the playoffs.

Dwight Howard recruits LeBron James to Taiwan

Dwight Howard has been playing basketball in Taiwan since leaving the NBA, and he is having a good time attempting to recruit NBA players. Dwight Howard attempted to recruit LeBron James in an Instagram post on May 19.

"We don't want you, Dillon Brooks," Howard said. "We saw what you did when you poked the bear, boy. The bear came back and ate your a-- boy. LeGM. LeBron. Lakers, if y'all you lose LeBron, you better bring your LeBring your butt over to Taiwan."

Over the past few weeks, Dwight Howard has tried to recruit multiple NBA stars, including embattled superstar Ja Morant, who is currently suspended from team activities with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Furthermore, Dwight Howard has also suggested that he would be the difference maker for the Los Angeles Lakers in their current playoff battle against the Denver Nuggets. As the 3-time Defensive Player of the Year joked that he could be the one to stop Nikola Jokic.

Dwight Howard @DwightHoward Only one person can stop the joker and I ain’t talking bout batman Only one person can stop the joker and I ain’t talking bout batman 😎

Given that the NBA has moved away from back-to-the-basket big players and that Dwight Howard is no longer an athletic rim runner, a return to the NBA is doubtful.

However, an experienced center who can protect the rim and contribute on both the offensive and defensive glass will always be in demand. Dwight Howard has excelled in his first season in Taiwan, averaging 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, and five assists per game.

