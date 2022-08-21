“You’re not gonna think about him as you would with some of the other Laker greats like Kobe, Magic, West ” - NBA Insider cites lack of championships as reason LeBron James will not be revered in LA

Unless the LA Lakers can somehow get Bronny James during the 2024 NBA Draft, LeBron James' stint in Hollywood could end in two years. If he fails to deliver one more championship, he won’t be remembered in the same way as other legendary Laker greats.

While on "The Odd Couple"podcast, Mark Medina NBA.com writer Mark Medina shared his thoughts on what James’ legacy could be for the Lakers:

“LeBron James is never gonna be viewed as the same Laker icon like a Magic Johnson, a Kobe Bryant, a Jerry West, a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He never won multiple championships, and he was never with that franchise for most of his career.”

“When we’re looking at the Laker luminaries that won championships, he’s gonna be viewed the same as Wilt Chamberlain. Here’s a guy who’s obviously had a Hall of Fame resume. He won a title, here but you’re not gonna think about him as you would with some of the other Laker greats like Kobe, Magic, West, Shaquille O’Neal.”

theScore @theScore LeBron James reflects on building a legacy with the Lakers. 🗣 LeBron James reflects on building a legacy with the Lakers. 🗣 https://t.co/oF6ZruVNrD

If LeBron James plays out the two-year extension before joining James Jr. somewhere else, he would have spent six seasons in Hollywood. And unless he wins another title, his career with the LA Lakers will be eerily similar to that of Wilt Chamberlain.

The legendary big man also had a six-year stint with the purple and gold franchise, although he sat out the final year of his contract. Like “King James,” the “Big Dipper” also helped the Lakers to a single championship.

Mark Medina, however, emphasized that LA Lakers fans will still remember LeBron James with fondness. LA had a 10-year title drought before the 18x All-Star and Anthony Davis led the team to its 17th NBA championship.

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Rob Pelinka says one of the Lakers' primary goals is to be caretakers of LeBron James' legacy and give him a chance to compete in each of his seasons. He says they'll work with him this summer to get it right. Rob Pelinka says one of the Lakers' primary goals is to be caretakers of LeBron James' legacy and give him a chance to compete in each of his seasons. He says they'll work with him this summer to get it right.

Over the next two years, improving his status on the totem pole of Laker greats could be an exercise in futility. The roster that the Lakers will roll out next season sorely lacks outside shooting. They are also one Anthony Davis injury away from another possibly wasted season.

LeBron James’ street cred goes up a notch by playing in The CrawsOver Pro-Am League

LeBron James' The CrawsOver game didn't last very long due to court condensation.

LeBron James took his talents to Seattle to play in Jamal Crawford’s pro-am tournament. The crowd was wowed by the LA Lakers superstar's presence. The venue, which can only accommodate 2,650 persons, was packed with fans who all had their eyes glued on the four-time MVP.

“King James” didn’t disappoint. He showed off highlight reel dunks and a repertoire of moves that had fans hungrily egging him on. This is the second time the four-time champ has played in a pro-am game in the offseason. He previously joined DeMar DeRozan in the Drew League.

Seattle fans, however, felt frustrated as The CrawsOver game was eventually called off. The LA Lakers forward didn’t appear again after the second quarter as there was condensation on the court.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Tonight's game at



Tonight's game at @thecrawsover has been called off due to condensation on the court. 🚨 Tonight's game at @thecrawsover has been called off due to condensation on the court.https://t.co/jB8wut63v0

No one wanted James to risk an injury, particularly in a pro-am game in the offseason.

