"You're a good man": LeBron James showers praise on Austin Reaves as the King photobombs $54 million star as Lakers media day approaches

LeBron James and Austin Reaves are approaching their third year together as teammates for the LA Lakers. Ever since Reaves' rookie season, James had always commended him for his game. LeBron's fondness became more apparent when Austin evolved into one of LA's brightest stars in only his sophomore season in the NBA.

The dynamic between the two hasn't changed as LeBron James once again showed his appreciation for $54 million star Austin Reaves recently on his Instagram stories. The two stars have reunited for the Lakers training camp after Reaves returned from the Philippines, where he was competing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. James seems happy to be with one of last season's playoff heroes.

"Appreciate you letting me crash your [picture] [Austin Reaves]! You're a good man," LeBron James wrote.

James' Instagram Stories

LeBron James trusts Austin Reaves as a teammate

James and Reaves

Austin Reaves has emerged as a crucial player for the LA Lakers, and the 25-year-old recently reflected on the moment he realized he had gained the trust of his superstar teammate, LeBron James.

Their connection didn't hinge on an explicit conversation off the court; Reaves always sensed that they shared a unique basketball IQ, a distinctive way of thinking about the game. However, a particular instance stood out to Reaves, and it occurred during the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1. In this game, Reaves had to stay on the court for all four quarters.

During the first half, Reaves seemed to struggle, but James never wavered in his confidence in him. When the crucial moments of the fourth quarter arrived, James entrusted Reaves with the ball. The poignant moment was deeply meaningful to Austin as he realized that even arguably the greatest player of all time was considerate enough to share the ball with him, despite Reaves having difficulty finding his rhythm throughout the game.

It was at this moment that Reaves felt the full extent of James' trust in him as a teammate. Their bond even goes beyond the hardwood as it seems like the two are now good friends off the court as well.