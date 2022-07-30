“You’re not guarding McHale, well if you are, you’re gonna get embarrassed” - Bob Ryan believes Kevin McHale would’ve toyed with Draymond Green, tells Draymond not to get his hopes up

Draymond Green created a buzz about a year ago when he said that he was the greatest defender to ever play in the NBA. The league has seen Bill Russell, Hakeem Olajuwon, Tim Duncan, and Dennis Rodman. Considering that, “Dray’s” opinion raised more than a few eyebrows.

As the self-proclaimed best defender ever, he should have no problem taking on any player who has ever played in the NBA. Not so fast, according to Bob Ryan, the legendary sportswriter, who covered the Boston Celtics in the ‘60s and ‘70s.

On the Ryen Russillo podcast, Ryan would not even call Green a match for one of the best power forwards to play the game:

“Who’s gonna guard McHale? Draymond, not you! I have to tell you right now. Don’t get your hopes up, Draymond, you’re not guarding McHale. Well, if you are, you’re gonna get embarrassed.”

Ryan and Ryen Russillo were talking about a hypothetical matchup between the 1985-86 Boston Celtics and the best of the Golden State Warriors. The renowned author gave the Warriors’ backcourt the edge, but the interior advantage went to the Celtics.

Golden State’s lack of size inside could be a huge problem due to the presence of Robert Parish, Kevin McHale and Larry Bird. McHale, according to Ryan, would have toyed with Draymond Green in a hypothetical battle between the two teams.

The former Boston Globe columnist could be mistaken for favoring McHale due to his affiliation with the Boston Celtics back then. But over the years, former players have recounted the almost impossible task of guarding the silky-smooth power forward.

Boston could play their version of the small ball with Kevin McHale starting in place of Parish as the center. This setup would instantaneously pit the legendary Celtic against Draymond Green in the post. It would have been an entertaining matchup between the defensive ace and one of the most unstoppable players to play the interior.

Bob Ryan would not give his verdict on who would win that game, but he would surely not miss the action:

“Wouldn’t we all, who love basketball, love to see it? To see what would happen, whose will would prevail, whose style would prevail. It is the ultimate fascinating matchup of this discussion you could have, the 85-86 Celtics against the best Warriors team.”

Draymond Green is considered by many to be the best defender of his generation

The Golden State Warriors defense is anchored on Draymond Green. [Photo: Sir Charles In Charge]

Among active players, Draymond Green is tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Marcus Smart for the Defensive Player of the Year Award with one. Green won his in 2017, the “Greek Freak” in 2020 and Smart grabbed the DPOY trophy last season.

Only Kawhi Leonard and Rudy Gobert have more DPOY awards than the Golden State Warriors forward. Leonard won it back-to-back in 2015 and 2016, while Gobert was a three-time winner.

Despite winning the best defensive player accolade only once, most basketball analysts still call Draymond Green the best defender of his generation. He is a perennial candidate to win the DPOY and has been named on the All-NBA defensive team seven times.

Green is versatility-personified on defense. He’s one of the few players in the NBA who can guard all positions effectively. The 31-year-old isn’t the most athletic or the biggest, but he wreaks havoc with his anticipation, energy and reading of the game.

