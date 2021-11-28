"You're my heartbeat! Thank you for allowing me to live!" - LeBron James makes an emotional Instagram post dedicated to daughter Zhuri James

It got a little emotional in the comment section as LeBron James dotes after his daughter, Zhuri James, on his Instagram page.

The LA Lakers talisman made a 4-slide image post on his Instagram page of himself carrying his daughter, Zhuri James. Zhuri, whose attention seemed to be on the ice cream cone in her hands, was being kissed on the cheeks by LeBron James.

His caption was emotional as he called her his heartbeat and thanked her for letting him live, professing his love for her.

"You're my heartbeat! Thank you for allowing me to live! I LOVE YOU mami face!"

The pictures were taken before the commencement of the Lakers' previous game against the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center. The game, which ended in a triple overtime loss to the Kings, saw LeBron James field for 50 minutes.

He posted 30 points, 7 rebounds, and 11 assists to help the Lakers, but it wasn't enough. LBJ led the team in points, with only Russell Westbrook coming close (29 points). He also led the team in field goals, assists, and blocks.

Highlighting the father-daughter relationship between LeBron James and Zhuri

LeBron James Jr., LeBron James #23, Zhuri James and Bryce Maximus James

LeBron James' youngest of three, Zhuri, was born on October 22, 2014. The 7-year old has made the news more times than one can imagine. She's grown to have a huge fanbase that adores her and her relationship with her dad.

They both share a wonderful relationship as LBJ is never shy to share images or funny videos of her on his social media pages. Earlier this year he made a post about her and wrote a funny story that transpired between them in the caption.

According to LeBron James, Zhuri came out of her room and was all dressed up in an elegant coat and a hat as she told him that she was catching a flight to Paris and that he was to take her to the airport.

She went on to say she was going shopping and that her father was going to bear the cost. It is safe to say she is daddy's little angel and most likely his favorite.

LeBron James' wife, Savanah, shared a picture on her Instagram page of Zhuri styling her 'the Lakers small forward' in a Father's Day post. She ran her pink comb through his hair and held a hairdryer in the other hand. The picture sent fans into a frenzy, while some even went as far as creating memes off it.

As a birthday gift last year, LeBron James got her a luxurious playhouse that could pass as an actual house. It was well furnished and was situated just outside the main house. He takes pleasure in sharing his amazing moments with her and we all love it.

