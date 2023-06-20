"You're all in" - Dan Patrick says Suns have no way out after massive Bradley Beal trade

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards via trade. By making this trade, the Suns will create a new big three with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal, but it will cost them veteran point guard Chris Paul.

However, not everyone reckons the deal makes sense for the Phoenix Suns, especially with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement on the horizon. On a June 19 episode of The Dan Patrick Show, the outspoken analyst noted how the Suns have pushed all of their chips in, putting further pressure on themselves to win the championship.

"Bradley Beal going to Phoenix. I think Miami was a possibility. I think there were four teams that there was maybe a possibility there. But for the Phoenix Suns, you're all in," Patrick said.

"You were all in when you traded for Kevin Durant. And maybe you can trade DeAndre Aton. Maybe you can get some depth there because that's what they lacked. You got to have some people coming off the bench."

The Phoenix Suns recently hired Frank Vogel as their new coach and will expect him to integrate Bradley Beal into an offense that already has two bonafide scorers in Durant and Booker.

As such, the Suns could struggle to figure things out in the early months of the season as the three stars get used to playing alongside each other. Furthermore, as Patrick pointed out, the Suns need to improve their depth to support their new star trio or else things could go terribly wrong.

Chris Paul surprised that Suns traded him

On a June 19 episode of Good Morning America, veteran point guard Chris Paul revealed how he found out he'd been traded while flying to New York.

Chris Paul says he found out on a flight to NYC on Sunday about reports of being traded to the Washington Wizards by the Phoenix Suns.



#NBA “I was surprised too … in this league anything can happen.”Chris Paul says he found out on a flight to NYC on Sunday about reports of being traded to the Washington Wizards by the Phoenix Suns. “I was surprised too … in this league anything can happen.”Chris Paul says he found out on a flight to NYC on Sunday about reports of being traded to the Washington Wizards by the Phoenix Suns.@CP3#NBA https://t.co/MbDpnf129h

"I was surprised, too. I found out on the plane yesterday (Sunday) flying here (New York) for this (Good Morning America). You know, in this league anything can happen and. ... I was next."

Paul, 38, will now have a decision to make. Will he spend the upcoming season playing with the Washington Wizards, or will he look to force his way onto a contending team?

Fortunately, reporting suggests that Washington will be amiable to adding a third team to the Bradley Beal trade to route Paul to a franchise where he could contend for a championship.

Despite Paul being one of the best point guards in NBA history, a championship ring has alluded him throughout his career. Hence, it's only logical that the veteran point guard would be redirected to another team in the coming weeks as he looks to end his career on his own terms.

