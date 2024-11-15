"You're incredible queen!!!" - LeBron James dotes on wife Savannah James' stylish look in Tom Ford suit

LeBron James doesn't tend to miss the chance to compliment his wife, Savannah James, every now and then. His love for his "queen" is well known, and it was on display again for his Instagram followers late on Thursday night. James posted a story of Savannah's stylish look at her newly launched community, "Let It Break's" introductory show on ABC, which was released on Oct. 29.

James posted a pic from Oct. 8 posted by Savannah's makeup artist, Kenya Alexis, who also clicked her photos. The Lakers superstar dropped a thee word reaction to show his love, saying:

"You're incredible queen!!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James' IG story (@kingjames)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Here's the post by Savannah's makeup artist:

Trending

According to her stylist iCON Billingsley, Savannah James wore an olive suit from Tom Ford paired with a pair of Attico Heels.

Savannah's "Let It Break" venture is a membership community catering to women's personal growth and self-discovery. The

Savannah founded this community with April McDaniel, with whom she also hosts a podcast called "Everybody's Crazy." Meanwhile, Porsha Ellis, who worked at McDaniel Crown+Conquer Legacy, is the CEO of the venture.

LeBron James, Bronny James share wholesome moment with Savannah James after Lakers' latest win

LeBron James is having the time of his life on the court after attaining his long-anticipated goal of playing with his son, Bronny James. The Lakers drafted the 20-year-old with the 55th pick, and he's on the team this season. Bronny has been on the bench for all 11 Lakers' games and played in six.

His father was firing on all cylinders in the team's latest win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. James dropped his third consecutive triple-double with his wife, Savannah James, in attendance. He shared several moments with Bronny on the court as the father-son duo celebrated one of James' dunks and after the full-time whistle.

Meanwhile, they also linked up with Savannah James after the game in the tunnel, embracing the lady of their house. James adorably covered his jersey with a towel to ensure her outfit didn't get ruined by his sweat.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists on 59.1% shooting, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. The Lakers won 128-123. Bronny James had another DNP (did not play) as it was a close game, and he's not in LA's rotation plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback