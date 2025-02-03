"You're joking right" - Rob Pelinka's stunned initial reaction to Luka Doncic's availability revealed as GM conversation becomes public

Even Rob Pelinka, the LA Lakers' vice president of basketball operations and general manager, was caught off guard when he first heard the idea of having a blockbuster trade involving superstar Luka Doncic.

Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison told The News that he started conversing with Pelinka about a month ago. Harrison casually approached the Lakers GM and floated the idea of a possible deal.

"Then all of a sudden we're like, 'Would you ever do this?'" Harrison said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers GM replied in disbelief and thought Harrison was joking.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Nah, you're joking, right?" Pelinka said. "Hmm. Interesting. Maybe I would."

Trending

Harrison added that the trade would gain traction and be built in the following weeks, leading to its announcement.

"And then it just built over time over the last three weeks," Harrison added.

Expand Tweet

The Mavericks front office was indeed serious about the trade as the high-profile deal materialized on Saturday. Dallas sent Doncic, forward/center Maxi Kleber, and forward/center Markieff Morris to Rob Pelinka and the Lakers in exchange for big man Anthony Davis, guard Max Christie, and LA's 2029 first-round pick.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka releases statement on blockbuster trade

Rob Pelinka released his first statement on the acquisition of superstar Luka Doncic. He first expressed his appreciation to Anthony Davis, a 10-time NBA All-Star who spent five and a half years with the Lakers and helped bring the 2020 championship to LA.

"We are overwhelmingly thankful for AD's six seasons with the Lakers, where he led our franchise to a championship and cemented himself as a perennial NBA All-Star," Pelinka said via the Lakers' press release.

Pelinka also thanked Max Christie and Jalen Hood-Schifino. Hood-Schifino and two 2025 second-round picks were shipped to the Utah Jazz to complete the trade.

"We are proud of Max Christie's development as a Laker as he has grown into an impact 3-and-D player and we are appreciative of the work Jalen Hood-Schifino has put in to show professionalism at every level.

"Sports are about transformative moments. We are inspired by these moments Lakers fans know, expect and love with a franchise that continually ushers in new eras of greatness."

Expand Tweet

Pelinka went on to speak about LA's incoming superstar. He said that the 25-year-old Doncic will lead the Lakers in the future, and the franchise will relentlessly build around the five-time All-NBA First Team selection.

"Luka is a one-of-a-kind, young global superstar who will lead this franchise for years to come," Pelinka added. "His killer instincts and commitment to winning championships will be a driving force for the team.

"We will be relentless in building a roster around the on-court vision Coach Redick has for this basketball team and there is an unwavering commitment to that work to serve our loyal and dedicated fans. We are grateful for today and look forward to what’s next."

The Lakers now have another superstar to pair with the aging LeBron James. It remains to be seen what moves Rob Pelinka is still brewing ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. Per reports, the team is still on the lookout for a star to fill the center position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback