“You’re just gonna rot in Portland bro?” - Former NBA champion unimpressed with stars Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal refusing to sign with a title contender 

Former NBA player JR Smith got vocal about stars like Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal opting not to move to a title contender. Lillard and Beal have been rumored to be on the move over the last few years. However, they both committed to their respective teams this offseason.

Lillard signed a $122 million two-year extension, which will keep him with the Portland Trail Blazers until the end of the 2026-27 season. Meanwhile, Beal signed a $251 million to five-year supermax deal, including a no-trade clause with the Washington Wizards in free agency this year.

Here's what JR Smith had to say about the two superstars on the 'No Chill with Gilbert Arenas' podcast:

"Guess how I feel about Dame like I love Dame, I love his game, I respect him for you know, being doing what he's doing. But at the same time, it's like, you're just gonna rot in Portland, bro? Like you are unbelievable... Like, get me a bucket, he's gonna get it. He's showing up, he's gonna play hard as hell, and all of that."

Smith added:

"Brad (Beal)! He's nice, but I'm not about to rot in DC. Like, it's a nice place, the city is nice, but it's my career, I'm tryna win, bro!"

fubo Sports @fuboSports



Gilbert Arenas, "Are you just going to rot in Portland?"Gilbert Arenas, @TheRealJRSmith @KingJosiah54 are all HUGE fans of Damian Lillard, but with the pressure to win a ring in order to be called "great," what's his move? Watch here: youtu.be/_45xx3X4Ato "Are you just going to rot in Portland?"😬😬😬Gilbert Arenas, @TheRealJRSmith & @KingJosiah54 are all HUGE fans of Damian Lillard, but with the pressure to win a ring in order to be called "great," what's his move? Watch here: youtu.be/_45xx3X4Ato https://t.co/dgzlveilJf

Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal's legacies will likely stay intact as they opted against forming a superteam elsewhere

Not winning championships hasn't heavily impacted the legacies of several legendary NBA players around the league. Allen Iverson, Reggie Miller, Patrick Ewing and Karl Malone cemented their spots in NBA history among the best players, despite not winning a ring.

Damian Lillard himself made the NBA's 75th Anniversary team during his time as an active player. Meanwhile, current players like Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, James Harden and Russell Westbrook have kept their legacies intact.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Bradley Beal



(h/t “Winning a championship here would mean the world to me. That would mean more than up, leaving, and playing with four other All-Stars. I firmly believe in my heart that I can win here.”- Bradley Beal(h/t @RealQuintonMayo “Winning a championship here would mean the world to me. That would mean more than up, leaving, and playing with four other All-Stars. I firmly believe in my heart that I can win here.” - Bradley Beal (h/t @RealQuintonMayo ) https://t.co/UqDgJZXvH2

Lillard and Bradley Beal are both in the prime of their careers. They could've easily made any other contender a favorite to win the title upon joining the team. However, they stayed put, committing to bringing a championship to the teams that drafted them.

theScore @theScore Winning an NBA championship in Portland remains the ultimate goal for Damian Lillard. Winning an NBA championship in Portland remains the ultimate goal for Damian Lillard. 🏆 https://t.co/RR0Hi6hSjU

The road will be tough for them, but this move adds to their respective legacies. It isn't a path many players around the league have taken over the last 15 years. Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal could be remembered as the few players to stay loyal to the franchises that drafted them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far