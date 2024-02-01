"You’re just a loser or a jacka**" - Charles Barkley's unfiltered take shuts down NFL fans' Taylor Swift rants

When he isn't giving his NBA takes on TNT, Charles Barkley is covering a wide range of topics on his new CNN show. The Hall of Fame big man recently went on a rant about the biggest couple in the sports world at the moment.

Over the past few months, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken the sports and pop culutre world by storm. The music star has brought much eyes to the NFL since she started popping up at Kansas City Chiefs games.

While on his "King Charles" show, Charles Barkley did not hold back when speaking on those who feel Swift has ruined the NFL experience.

"If you're screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined it, you're just a loser," Barkley said. "You're just a loser or a jacka**, you can be A or B."

Along with being in a suite during the game, Swift got to go on the field and celebrate with Kelce following their win over the Baltimore Raves. It remains unknown if she will be in attendance when the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Charles Barkley saw the Taylor Swift hate coming

Aside from his connections in the NBA, Charles Barkley has close relationships all across professional sports. Among the people in the NFL he is closer with is Travis Kelce. During an appearance on the "Waddle and Silvy" show, he opened up on how he saw the impending hate coming.

“She is probably the biggest star in the world right now. No question. Travis is a friend of mine. I wish him nothing but the best, but hey man, listen," Barkley said. "I just think it’s funny how everybody started to turn on her now, blaming her for the Chiefs not being as good. You knew it was gonna come. You could see this coming like 3 months ago.”

While most feel Swift's presence is taking away from the game, that has not been the case. In fact, it's been quite the opposite. The NFL has stated that viewership has gone up a massive percentage since Swift and Kelce started dating.

Barkley has defended Swift and Kelce's relationship, but the Philadelphia 76ers legend isn't letting his guard down. As a good friend of the Super Bowl winning tight end, he doesn't want to see Kelce end up like Swift's previous ex's.

During the debut episode of "King Charles," Charles Barkley issued a warning to the record-selling artist. In the event that things don't work out between her and Klece, he doesn't want her to write any songs about him.

"That’s not a threat, that’s a promise,” Barkley said.

