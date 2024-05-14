“You're not about to kick me in the head” - Jaylen Brown uncovers controversial ankle-grabbing incident with Max Strus

Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown engaged in a controversial altercation with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Max Strus during Monday's 109-102 Game 4 second-round playoff win. Many asserted that Brown should have been whistled for a flagrant foul on the play. However, according to the three-time All-Star, the officials made the right call.

With 8:48 remaining in the first half, Brown drove past Cavaliers forward Georges Niang and converted a layup over center Tristan Thompson. Afterward, he tumbled to the floor, making contact with Strus' feet.

Strus seemingly attempted to step over Brown, making contact with him. While doing so, the 27-year-old grabbed Strus' left ankle, causing him to trip and fall onto the court.

The play was reviewed, with official Marc Davis determining that while Brown made "illegal" contact with Strus, it wasn't "unnecessary or excessive." Thus, he was assessed a common foul rather than a flagrant foul.

After Boston's pivotal road win, Jaylen Brown was asked about the incident and what he thought about Cavaliers fans treating him like a villain, constantly booing him.

Brown highlighted how he "embraced" their disdain. However, he noted that he was trying to defend himself when he grabbed Strus' ankle.

"I drove to the basket, felt like there was some contact, finished the play, landed on the ground, and I felt somebody kicking me in the back of the head," Brown said.

"I feel like I've got the right to remove, or at least try to protect that. I wasn't trying to do nothing there, [wasn't] trying to trip nobody up. But at the same time, you're not about to just kick me in the head. It is what it is, I think they made the right call, and we moved on."

Jaylen Brown says nobody on Cavaliers can guard him after standout Game 4 performance

Jaylen Brown finished Monday's Game 4 victory with 27 points and eight rebounds, shooting an efficient 60.0%. That marked his third time in four outings against Cleveland shooting 60.0% or better. After his latest efficient scoring performance, Brown asserted that none of the Cavaliers' players can defend him.

"I just see me being aggressive. I don't think anybody over there can really guard me," Brown said. "I just get into the paint, take my time, and I feel like that's what I've been doing, not just in the playoffs, but all season long. So, I just get to my spots and just do what I do."

Through four Round 2 contests, Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.5 points per game on 61.2% shooting. Meanwhile, the Celtics have a commanding 3-1 series lead heading back to Boston for Wednesday's Game 5 clash.

If Brown maintains his elite scoring, it should bode well for the Celtics' chances of closing out the Cavaliers and advancing to the Eastern Conference finals.