"You're the LA Lakers and you have LeBron, you have no excuses, shut up" - Max Kellerman wants Jeanie Buss to make a bold decision with regards to coaching situation 

While many agree the LA Lakers' head coaching gig is undesirable, Max Kellerman strongly disagrees. He recently went on ESPN's "KJM" show to call out owner Jeanie Buss. Kellerman stated:

"I understand why people say it's a bad job. You're the Lakers, you have LeBron, no excuses, shut up. But all it takes is Jeanie to make a decision."

In what is likely the first of many moves this offseason, the Lakers parted ways with head coach Frank Vogel. While coaching was far from one of L.A.'s top issues, Vogel was made the scapegoat for an incredibly underwhelming season.

With Vogel gone, the search begins for L.A.'s next head coach. Despite being the league's most prestigious franchise and having LeBron James on the roster, this vacancy is not exactly enticing for potential candidates.

The Athletic @TheAthletic The Lakers and Spurs both missed the NBA Playoffs this season.



It's the first postseason without one of these two teams since the ABA/NBA merger. The Lakers and Spurs both missed the NBA Playoffs this season. It's the first postseason without one of these two teams since the ABA/NBA merger. https://t.co/daNtcoYF1S

Still, very early on in the process, multiple names have already been connected to L.A. in rumors. Some of the more high-profile names include Doc Rivers, Nick Nurse, and Quin Synder.

At this point, there should be no rush to hire a replacement for Vogel. There are more important issues they need to address before hiring a new head coach. While Kellerman thinks this job has an allure, it is going to be a very tough sell.

LA Lakers' issues run deeper than coaching

Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Outside of the opportunity to coach LeBron James, there is not much to be excited about in regards to the LA Lakers' coaching job. Anthony Davis, the team's other All-Star, battled injuries for the second straight season, and there is no way to know if he'll play consistently.

By far the biggest issue for L.A. is the Russell Westbrook situation. Many agreed the fit was questionable from the beginning and were proven right. Not only does the former MVP not fit, but is nearly un-tradeable with his contract.

Given his dip in production this season, it's doubtful a team is going to willingly take on his $40+ million salary.

To put it simply, the LA Lakers have put themselves in a tough spot. They sacrificed their depth for Westbrook, and now have minimal cap flexibility and assets. Nobody is going to come running for the head coaching vacancy.

ℒ² @507LindaALeudo I listened to Melo's exit interview with the @Lakers and it does not seem to me he enjoyed the role LeBron and Vogel put him in at all. This leads me to believe he will either go to CP3 or come back home. He was happiest in those 2 situations (prior to Phil) and Portland. I listened to Melo's exit interview with the @Lakers and it does not seem to me he enjoyed the role LeBron and Vogel put him in at all. This leads me to believe he will either go to CP3 or come back home. He was happiest in those 2 situations (prior to Phil) and Portland. https://t.co/S1dfKsEN25

Moving forward, the priority should be getting the roster fully situated. Once they are able to salvage a suitable supporting cast, they can search for a head coach. Of all the teams in the NBA, L.A. might have the busiest offseason ahead of them.

