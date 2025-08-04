  • home icon
"You're the last guy on the roster" - NBA analyst calls out Bronny James for vacationing with dad LeBron James while skipping Luka Doncic presser

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Aug 04, 2025 23:16 GMT
NBA analyst calls out Bronny James for vacationing with dad LeBron James (Image Source: IMAGN)
NBA analyst calls out Bronny James for vacationing with dad LeBron James (Image Source: IMAGN)

NBA analyst Dan Patrick called out Bronny James for not attending Luka Doncic's presser. Doncic recently signed a max contract extension with the LA Lakers worth $165 million. The extension will last Luka three more years with the Purple and Gold. Following this, the Slovenian star attended a press conference to address the good news.

Given the magnitude of Doncic's extension with the Lakers, analyst Dan Patrick believes that LeBron James should've been in attendance for the presser. However, LeBron was on vacation at the time and reportedly FaceTimed Luka to congratulate him instead.

Given the circumstances, Patrick felt that Bronny James should've taken a different approach from his father, opting instead to be present at Luka Doncic's press conference.

"Bronny James, if he wants to stay longer (with the LA Lakers) after LeBron leaves, that's your teammate," Patrick said. "Bronny James should've been there. You're the last guy on the roster, you should be there."
Given that LeBron was on vacation, it's implied that Bronny would be a part of that family outing. However, Dan Patrick believes that the young James should prioritize securing his future with the team, knowing that he'll likely stick around the NBA for much longer compared to his soon-to-be-retiring father.

Why weren't LeBron James and Bronny James at Luka Doncic's presser?

The LA Lakers hit another milestone moment after securing Luka Doncic's future with the team. However, two prominent names were missing: the father-son duo of LeBron James and Bronny James. According to several reports, the James family went on vacation to have quality time together.

LeBron has made golf his newfound hobby after every season's conclusion. Other prominent NBA names, such as Steph Curry, have also adopted golf as their summer getaway activity. Having that in mind, it appears that LeBron Sr. wanted to share with his eldest son a new activity that he could explore.

Because LeBron and Bronny decided to enjoy the serenity of the green golf courses, they missed out on their teammate's significant career-defining moment. This led to many speculations among fans that this could be LeBron's way of rebelling for making Luka Doncic the new face of the Lakers.

However, given that LeBron has opted to sign his player option for the upcoming season, it seems that the face of the league is willing to work with the new face of the franchise.

Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
