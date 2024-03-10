"You’re lucky I don’t beat your a**" - Pistons GM Troy Weaver caught ravaging a fan in stands on courtside cam

The Detroit Pistons continue to maneuver their way in a challenging rebuild journey with another subpar regular season as the 15-seed (10-53 record) in the Eastern Conference. Amid a disappointing season, Pistons GM Troy Weaver was caught on camera getting into a heated conversation with a fan before needing intervention from the arena's security.

Not much context was known regarding the altercation between the two, but Weaver looked and sounded furious with the fan. The video surfaced following a 142-124 Saturday night loss to the Dallas Mavericks, marking their 53rd loss of the regular season.

"You're lucky I don't beat your a**," Weaver said.

The altercation was soon put to an end when Weaver spotted the arena's security approaching them and immediately pointed out the fan to be assisted towards the exit. However, the fan argued that it was Weaver who started making strong statements toward him that fueled their argument with one another.

The video ended up being cut short after that moment and the ensuing events weren't shown in the clip.

Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver talked about the team's current position

After starting the 2023-24 regular season with a 2-1 record, the Detroit Pistons followed it up with one of the longest losing streaks in NBA history at 28 straight.

Interestingly, the Pistons organization made some moves before the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline to move some of their older players in exchange for younger pieces to run in different rotations.

Some of the acquisitions made included Simone Fontecchio (Utah Jazz) and Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks). New veteran players were also acquired such as Danuel House Jr. and Shake Milton from the Philadelphia 76ers.

To address these trade moves and the future of the Pistons organization, Troy Weaver acknowledged that the team needed to head in a different direction following a disappointing start to the season, as per MLive's Kory Woods.

"Obviously because of where we have been with our record, changes needed to be made and we wanted to make some changes and shift the energy," Weaver said. "But we are working away at making sure that we continue to build the roster, but more importantly, complement our young core."

He reassured fans that young pieces Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren remain cornerstones of the franchise moving forward.

The rebuilding process remains a struggle to see through given the plentiful number of losses, but the front office remains determined in the steps they have taken to put together a future quality basketball unit.