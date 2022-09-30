"You’re not a martyr, you accomplished nothing, congratulations" - NBA analyst rips Kyrie Irving for pushing the idea he’s a martyr for missing out on an extension

Kyrie Irving is in the limelight again following his comments about his failure to get a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets. “Uncle Drew” said that he gave up $100 million by choosing not to get vaccinated.

On “The CrossOver” podcast, Sports Illustrated senior writer Howard Beck lambasted Irving’s view on why he didn’t get a max contract. Beck said:

“Kyrie, playing the martyr all day yesterday, ‘Oh, I gave up all this money.’ Shut up! You’re not a martyr, you accomplished nothing, congratulations.

"He’s not the only factor, but you were the biggest factor in the Nets falling way, way short of expectations last season. Please, just stop!”

The Brooklyn Nets stood their ground and refused to give Kyrie Irving a max extension worth roughly $240 million. GM Sean Marks cited Irving’s unreliability and injury history as the biggest reasons why they wouldn’t offer him the contract.

Most basketball analysts have criticized Irving’s statement, pointing out that the vaccine wasn’t the only reason why the Nets wouldn’t offer him the deal.

Kyrie Irving took time off when the US Capitol was attacked and partied with friends and family at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. His actions cost him several games as it was against league rules. He was also suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for going AWOL.

StatMuse @statmuse Kyrie Irving Nets career:



103 — Games played

123 — Games missed Kyrie Irving Nets career:103 — Games played123 — Games missed https://t.co/KhbUE5SVd2

Over the last three seasons with the Nets, Irving has played only 103 and missed 123 games.

Richard Jefferson, Kyrie Irving’s former teammate, explained why even “Uncle Drew” would not give himself the bag. He said:

“From the basketball standpoint, there’s huge questions of durability. He’s getting into that age now where you’re like, are we going to commit to somebody that hasn’t played 70 games in back-to-back seasons since 2013, 2014? Has had multiple surgeries and we’re going to give him the bag?

“He wouldn’t give himself that contract. He, as a businessman, and I know Kyrie is a businessman, he would not give himself that contract.”

Kyrie Irving may never get the max deal that he’s looking for

The Brooklyn Nets featuring Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Joe Harris could end up winning the NBA championship. Even if Irving plays well in a title run, he may never get the bag.

Years of off-court issues aren’t easily pushed under the rug, particularly since he could be playing his best during a contract year.

Chris Broussard, co-host on “The Odd Couple”, explained how a successful year for Irving could not sway teams from giving him the bag. He said:

“Kyrie is going to ball out this year. But, here’s the thing. Even if he balls out, if I’m an opposing team or heck, if I’m the Nets, I still got question marks, not quite as many but I’m still like, eh. People are gonna be like, ‘Well, once he gets the bag is he gonna go back to his old ways?’”

It may take years for the former Rookie of the Year winner to earn back the equity he has lost. Irving may be offered a max contract by any team, but it will likely include stipulations such as games played. Teams will be protecting themselves should they decide to offer the former champ the bag.

