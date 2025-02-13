"You're pissing me off" - Stephen A. Smith calls out 'imposter' Tom Thibodeau over Knicks missing their defensive identity

Under head coach Tom Thibodeau, the New York Knicks have built an identity centered around defense. As the NBA heads into the All-Star break, one longtime analyst sounded off on their lack of discipline on that end of the floor as of late.

On Wednesday night, New York found themselves in a high-scoring affair against the Atlanta Hawks. They managed to narrowly escape with a win in overtime, but both squads nearly scored 150 points.

Following this overtime thriller, Stephen A. Smith went on First Take Thursday to share his thoughts. He blasted the team for their defensive identity being nowhere to be found.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If you're the New York Knicks listen, you're pissing me off," Stephen A. said. "I'm really getting disgusted with this organization right now. Where is their identity?"

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Stephen A. also called out Thibodeau for letting such a lackluster defensive showing happen under his watch.

"Where is Tom Thibodeau at? Where is he? This imposter that's on the sidelines, you understand what I'm saying? It ain't the Tom Thibodeau I know and love."

Expand Tweet

Part of why New York has lost a step on this end of the floor is due to their personnel change. After Isaiah Hartenstein departed in free agency, the front office made a big splash at the center position. Karl-Anthony Towns has been a massive upgrade offensively, but he isn't known for being sound on defense.

While Stephen A. might not be pleased, New York continues to stockpile wins. They enter the All-Star break third in the Eastern Conference with a 36-18 record.

Stephen A. Smith wants the Knicks to trade for LeBron James

While Stephen A. Smith has been known to sound off on the New York Knicks regularly, he is still an avid supporter of the franchise. Just last week, he was making a case for them to target one of the NBA's biggest stars.

As everyone knows, the biggest move of the trade deadline this year was the LA Lakers acquiring Luka Doncic. Seeing that he is also a ball-dominant star, Stephen A. has doubts of his fit with LeBron James.

Now that they've found their cornerstone for the next decade, Stephen A. touched on the idea of LeBron leaving the Lakers. When listing teams he should waive his no-trade clause for last week, the Knicks were one of the first mentioned.

“I go to Rich Paul and tell him I’ll waive my no-trade clause for one of two teams,” Smith said. “It’ll either be to join Steph Curry in Golden State or to go to New York with the Knicks, one of the two."

Stephen A. is aware New York has a limited pool of assets after their two big trades last offseason. That said, he feels LeBron landing there would be a good move from a basketball perspective.

Seeing that reports have emerged that LeBron has no plans on leaving LA at this time, it seems unlikely he makes his way back East in this fashion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback