“You’re playing for a championship” - Alex Caruso reveals what it’s like to team up with LeBron James 

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso recently revealed that playing with LeBron James means competing for a championship and nothing less. The duo formed a solid partnership during Caruso's time with the LA Lakers. He was a vital part of the championship-winning Lakers team led by James in the 2019-20 season.

Alex Caruso will be hoping to share the knowledge and winning mentality he has developed while playing under LeBron James with his new teammates in Chicago. Here's what he said regarding that in a recent interview with the Chicago Sun Times:

"Anytime LeBron is on your team, you’re playing for a championship. It’s not a secret. If he’s on your team, it’s pretty much like you go to the Finals and try to win a championship. If you don’t win it, it’s kind of a failure."

LeBron James is leading the charge for a new-look LA Lakers team in search of winning his fifth NBA title. It would be interesting to see him go up against Alex Caruso, who will be playing a crucial role for playoff-aspirants, the Chicago Bulls.

Will the LeBron James-led LA Lakers be able to shut their critics?

LA Lakers are one of the favorites to win the NBA championship in the 2021-22 season.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have been under scrutiny this offseason, despite them constructing one of the best rosters in NBA history. James will lead the team alongside the likes of Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. They will be surrounded by former All-Stars Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo, among others.

The Lakers built their roster with experienced veterans to have an advantage come playoff time when the game pace becomes slow and every possession matters. There's no doubt they will come out on top in those kinds of situations. However, to get till there, they have to get through the regular season healthy.

They have nine players aged 32 or more, which many analysts feel could be their shortcoming, especially in the 82-game regular-season period. As for their on-court chemistry, it doesn't seem like that will be much of a problem for the LA Lakers.

All the players on the roster have shown the inclination to adjust during the preseason. So if they do stay healthy, there is a great chance the LA Lakers will clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship and shut their critics up in style.

