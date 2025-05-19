"You're probably like a serial killer": Alex Caruso makes epic statement after stopping Nikola Jokic in Game 7

Alex Caruso and the OKC Thunder overcame Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets 125-93 on Sunday. After seven long games, the Thunder advance to the Western Conference Finals at the expense of the 2023 champions to take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ad

Caruso opened up about how he felt coming into the decisive Game 7. In the postgame press conference, on the Thunder's star player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appearing nervous in the do-or-die game, AC had a humorous response.

"If you don't feel anything leading up to it, you're probably like a serial killer. You need to be checked out," Caruso jokingly said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While it's a relief for the OKC Thunder that they have made the WCF, they're at a slight disadvantage. That's because the Minnesota Timberwolves advanced to the WCF much earlier, which means they have had more time to prepare and rest before the series. Hopefully, fatigue won't get in the way of Alex Caruso and Co.

Alex Caruso and Thunder destroy Nikola Jokic and Nuggets in Game 7

The Western Conference semifinal matchup between the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets went the distance. The Thunder, though, ended the series with a bang with a dominant victory as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. successfully contained Nikola Jokic to stop the Nuggets in their tracks.

Ad

As expected, SGA was the star of the show, putting up 35 points, four assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block. Assisting him on offense was Jalen Williams, who added 24 points, seven assists, five rebounds and one steal. Chet Holmgren had a double-double performance, adding 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Alex Caruso was a huge help for the Thunder on defense, which meant that the Nuggets struggled to find their rhythm. He contributed 11 points and three steals.

Not only did the OKC Thunder outplay the Denver Nuggets, but they prevented Jokic from putting up his usual numbers. While Jokic still had a solid performance, adding 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, it wasn't the usual volume he puts up. Fortunately for the Thunder, none of the Nuggets shooters caught fire, thanks to OKC's solid work defensively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More