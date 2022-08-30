"You're proud of yourself on how you handled the time when nobody was watching" - Steph Curry gives inspiring speech to youngsters at Rico Hines training camp

Steph Curry showed up for a star-studded summer basketball run hosted by Toronto Raptors developmental coach Rico Hines. The four-time NBA champion played alongside Trae Young, and the duo looked almost unstoppable during the practice run.

After the session, Curry spoke to the players about the importance of these summer runs. Going up against a player like Curry in the offseason could be a huge boost for other players. He is one of the hardest working players in the league. His work ethic is what has enabled him to be one of the best shooters in the game.

"Good to see competition, everybody's in here for one goal, to be ready for June whenever your time is. So if it hasn't happened yet, these are the moments that matter. When you look back, when you accomplish your goal, you're proud of yourself on how you handled the time when nobody was watching."

TheWarriorsTalk @TheWarriorsTalk Steph Curry: "When you look back, when you accomplish your goal, you're proud of yourself on how you handled the time when nobody was watching..." Steph Curry: "When you look back, when you accomplish your goal, you're proud of yourself on how you handled the time when nobody was watching..." https://t.co/0b4cGDsVpS

He added:

"No better feeling than talking to anybody that's been there. But all that stuff matters in terms of how you detail with every part of the game on both ends of the floor. Because in June you need this [head], you need your body, you need your competitive fire and its all built right now."

Steph Curry is already putting in the work to prepare for next season. The Golden State Warriors are once again dubbed as contenders in the West. If they are to repeat as champions, they will certainly need Steph Curry to be at his best.

With training camp set to begin next month, the Warriors have a lot of positives. They will be led by Steph Curry, who is motivated to add a few more championships to his resume. The team lost a few role players, but their core of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green remains intact.

UG(SCDG) @SCDG2330 ‍ Steph Curry…. He just too good Steph Curry…. He just too good 🔥👨‍🍳 https://t.co/tGbywWr8V5

Another reason for the Dubs to be positive is the emergence of younger players. Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are set to improve next season. If these younger players continue to grow and the Big Three remain healthy, the Warriors will be a tough side to beat.

Steph Curry silenced several doubters by winning his fourth championship last season

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally.

Prior to winning the NBA championship in June, Steph Curry already had three rings to his name. However, the media still found ways to undermine Curry's success. Steph hadn't won a Finals MVP and that seemed to be the only accolade that kept him out of the all-time greats conversation.

manav 🌉 @manav58565751 Steph curry with the threat of going down 3-1. On the road with his legacy on the line produced this performance.



43 PTS | 10 REB | 4 AST

14/26 FG

7/14 3PT

72 TS%



CLUTCH. Steph curry with the threat of going down 3-1. On the road with his legacy on the line produced this performance.43 PTS | 10 REB | 4 AST14/26 FG7/14 3PT72 TS%CLUTCH. https://t.co/BZ10TfUL9v

He didn't let the chatter affect him and focused on giving his best during the 2022 playoffs. Steph Curry averaged 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 22 games. His staggering display helped the Dubs march their way to their seventh championship in franchise history.

𝙠𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙢𝙖𝙤🏴‍☠️ @klaylmao 50 days until ring night.



2022 All Star MVP Steph Curry scored 50 Pts including 16 3PM and some of the coldest moments of the year.



50 days until ring night.2022 All Star MVP Steph Curry scored 50 Pts including 16 3PM and some of the coldest moments of the year. https://t.co/DYYqLfjszI

Having won his fourth championship at 34, Curry has time to win a few more before he calls it quits on his iconic career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman