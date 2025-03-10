"You're not really that tough guy" - Tim Hardaway Sr. fuels beef with Tyrese Haliburton by wishing to end Pacers star’s trash talk with 1v1 duel

The unexpected beef between former Golden State Warriors guard Tim Hardaway Sr. and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton continues to rage on. The latest chapter of their war on words was added to their feud when the former NBA player came on "Run It Back" hosted by Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parson and Lou Williams.

During Hardaway Sr.'s guest appearance, he made it clear why he's been picking on the Pacers point guard lately. In fact, he even went on to say that if he could go back to his prime and suit up against a player one-on-one, he'd pick Haliburton as his opponent.

"He talks a little bit too much," Hardaway Sr. said about Haliburton. "When you up, you tall too much, you in people's faces, you're trying to get under their skin, but when you're not playing well and you're not producing the way you're supposed to be. If you're gonna talk smack, you talk smack when you're losing and winning.

"If there's one guy that I want to go play against, I wanna go play against him in my prime to show him and to shut him up. Just shut up and play 'coz you're not really like that," Hardaway Sr. added. "You're not really that tough guy."

Tim Hardaway Sr. is a five-time NBA All-Star and is best known for his handles, especially his killer crossover. He played his best basketball with the Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat but also had stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers toward the end of his career.

Hardaway Sr. was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

Tim Hardaway Sr. once criticized the Dallas Mavericks over how his son was being utilized

The beef between Tim Hardaway Sr. and Tyrese Haliburton might have started because of the budding rivalry between the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers. Tim Hardaway Jr. plays for the Pistons, and the games they've played against the Pacers this season have been intense.

In fact, this is not the first time that the former NBA All-Star has verbally criticized others in support of his son. He went on to speak out against Jason Kidd's system on the Dallas Mavericks for not handling his son the right way.

"It's tough knowing your son's supposed to be out there," Hardaway Sr. said. "He can help the team win, but for some reason, Jason Kidd and Nico (Harrison) are not telling nobody what's the deal."

Tim Hardaway Sr. will continue to be a vocal supporter of his son, and if the rivalry between the Pacers and his son's Pistons continues, he might have a lot more words for Tyrese Haliburton, too.

