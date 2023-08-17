'You're talking like I'm 50" - Druski once left Jamal Murray in splits after asking him his favorite team growing up

Growing up in Canada, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray had a clear favorite NBA team. That said, one interview got out of hand when his age was jokingly mistaken.

Back in 2021, Jamal Murray appeared on "The Dew Zone" with social media star Druski. The two covered a wide array of topics, including his early days of falling in love with basketball.

During the episode, Murray admitted that he was a Toronto Raptors fan growing up. Druski jokingly asked if the team had even been formed yet when he was growing up. Murray was quick to laugh it off and let him know that he is still young.

"Come on bro," Murray said. "I ain't that old bro. You talkin like I'm 50. Come on bro lock in."

Murray was born in 1997 and will turn 27 during this upcoming season. The Toronto Raptors' first season in the NBA was in 1996. By the time Murray was at an age to get into sports, they were an established franchise.

Living in Ontario, the Raptors were the only form of basketball in Canada. The Memphis Grizzlies used to play in Vancouver, but moved in the early 2000's.

Jamal Murray reflects on playing in Canada

Since he grew up a Raptors fan, playing against them has always been special to Jamal Murray. Especially after everything he's gone through.

Between the Raptors not playing in Canada during the COVID 19 pandemic and Murray missing time with an ACL injury, years went by without playing in Toronto. That all changed this season as the Denver Nuggets faced the Raptors on their actual home court. After the game, Murray talked about what it was like playing in his home country again.

“Always nice being home,” Murray said.

“Seeing everybody, seeing people I haven’t seen for years, see my family obviously, my little brother. It’s always good,” he added. “Obviously I come from a small town so I have a good name out there in Kitchener. It’s just nice to see everybody in Toronto.”

Murray takes pride in coming from Canada, and has done his part to help grow the game there. He regularly suits up for Canada in international play, but this summer is an exception. While he was originally on the roster for the FIBA World Cup, he won't be competing for team Canada. Instead, he'll be using the time to rest as the Nuggets look to repeat as champions in 2024.

