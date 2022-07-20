"You're not willing to let your boss down because now you're in it together" - NBA analyst says Darvin Ham is building an off-court "transformational" relationship with LeBron James and the 'Big 3

The LeBron James-led LA Lakers brought in Darvin Ham as their next coach. The former Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach is highly regarded in the league.

On ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," Jay Williams shared his thoughts about Ham. He feels that LeBron James and his teammates might respond better to Ham than they did to Frank Vogel. Williams believes that Ham can relate to the players more because he also played in the NBA.

"One of the advanatages that Darvin Ham has that is different than what they had in their previous coach is that relatability. There are two types of relationships - there is a transactional relationship. I'm not saying Frank Vogel didn't try but it felt more like a transactional relationship," Williams said.

"Where Darvin Ham seems to have a bit more of an approach that this is going to be a transformational relationship where he is spending time with Russell Westbrook, going out to dinner, texting him, having multiple conversations with him outside of the practice facility.

If your boss takes the time to know little bit about you then you're not willing to let your boss time because now you are in it together," Williams concluded.

Will LeBron James and the players respond better to Darvin Ham?

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Darvin Ham as their head coach.

LeBron James is a massive fan of Darvin Ham. He reportedly pushed for him to be the team's new coach. LeBron's approval will hold Ham in good stead when he comes into the locker room.

LeBron James @KingJames 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 #LakeShow So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #LakeShow💜💛

Ham previously worked as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks. He had a brief stint on the Lakers' staff from 2011 to 2013. He has risen from a G-League coach to an NBA coach.

Over the last couple of years, Ham has been the lead assistant coach for Mike Budenholzer. He has earned a reputation for being a player's coach. As a former player, he can relate to modern NBA players much better, as Jay Williams said.

SHOWTIME Basketball @shobasketball All new episode with Coach Ham DROPS THURSDAY only on the ShoBasketball YouTube Darvin Ham has high expectations for his big 3 next seasonAll new episode with Coach Ham DROPS THURSDAY only on the ShoBasketball YouTube Darvin Ham has high expectations for his big 3 next season 😤 All new episode with Coach Ham DROPS THURSDAY only on the ShoBasketball YouTube 💨 https://t.co/hVEEcRyT58

LIVE POLL Q. Is Darvin Ham the right man for the job? Yes No 0 votes so far