"You can't really avoid some situations, like AD’s ankle injury" - LA Lakers sophomore believes team will make the playoffs this season if they are all healthy

LA Lakers sophomore guard Austin Reaves is confident that they can make the playoffs in the upcoming season. Reaves believes that the Lakers can be contenders as long as they can stay healthy. The Lakers had a very disappointing campaign last season plagued by injuries and inconsistencies.

In a recent interview with NBA Insider Shams Charania, Reaves was asked what the Lakers need to do to get back into the postseason. The Oklahoma product thinks that health is the most important factor for the 17-time champions. He explained that while injuries are part of the game, the team will continue to work toward success.

"Health is the main thing. You can't really avoid some situations, like AD's ankle injury last year," Reaves said. "Tough situations like that are hard, but that's the goal. The goal is to win every game we play, so we're ready to get it started."

The Lakers were one of the favorites to win the championship at the start of last season. However, they struggled with chemistry as Russell Westbrook had a disastrous first year in Hollywood. The team, consisting of several future Hall of Famers, couldn't seem to find ways to win consistently.

They also had several injury problems, especially with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James missed 26 games due to ankle and abdominal muscle problems. Davis played just 40 games after suffering knee and ankle injuries in separate points.

The LA Lakers finished the 2021-22 season with a 33-49 record. They did not even qualify for the play-in tournament. The Lakers missed the playoffs for the second time in four years with James on their roster.

What did the LA Lakers do this offseason?

The LA Lakers made some changes to their coaching staff and roster this offseason. Coach Frank Vogel was replaced by Darvin Ham, while several free agents were added to make the team younger. Troy Brown Jr., Thomas Bryant, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Lonnie Walker IV were signed to one-year deals.

Meanwhile, Scotty Pipper Jr. and Cole Swider are on two-way contracts. The Lakers drafted Max Christie in the second round, while acquiring Patrick Beverley via trade. The Lakers dealt Stanley Johnson and Talen Horton-Tucker to the Utah Jazz for Beverley.

However, the most important move by the LA Lakers this summer was signing LeBron James to a two-year extension. James will have a player option for the 2024-25 season. Austin Reaves has added muscle, while Anthony Davis appears to be healthy heading into the new campaign.

The Lakers remain one of the most interesting teams in the NBA in the upcoming season. Russell Westbrook may or may not be part of the team at the start of the season. If the Lakers can acquire talent in exchange for Westbrook, it's possible for them to challenge for a spot in the playoffs.

